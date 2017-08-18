Buescher agrees to extension with JTG Daugherty

Buescher, the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, scored his only Monster Energy Cup Series victory to date at the 2016 June Pocono race. Buescher will no longer been contracted to Roush-Fenway Racing, which JTG is in negotiation to purchase their team’s third charter. JTG still has a multi-year technical agreement with Richard Childress Racing.

Does exercise help?

Jamie McMurray was recently featured by “Runner’s World,” but the driver of the No. 1 Ganassi Racing Chevrolet said he didn’t know if there was a direct correlation to exercise and race performance. Currently training for a marathon, McMurray had his eyes on another prize on Friday.

“I have said since I think 2010 after winning Daytona and Indy in the same year that the Bristol night race if I could pick one race to win that this would be the race,” McMurray said.

Ward back at the track

Former Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton was at BMS to announce his wildlife foundation as sponsor of his son’s Jeb’s No. 24 Toyota for the Food City 300. The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation is 20 years old with an emphasis on land conservation. Burton owns over 2,600 acres in Southern Virginia.

Keselowski Truck team shutting down

Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR champion, announced this week he was shutting down his Truck Series team, which fields the No. 19 and No. 29 Fords. He said multiple factors played into the decision and the toughest part was telling the team’s employees.

“There are a lot of relationships and you care about people more than anything else. They give you their all, and you want to give them your all. You feel like you’re letting them down when you’re not able to keep it going.”

Doing it in the dirt

Georgia veteran Dale McDowell edged Ross Bailes to win the Ultimate Super Late Model “Scorcher” at Volunteer Speedway late Thursday night. Five-time Volunteer track champion Vic Hill of Morristown finished third and former NASCAR Truck Series driver Joey Coulter finished seventh.