Kyle Busch might be NASCAR's most talented driver

For certain, he is the most entertaining to watch.

The 2015 Monster Energy Cup Series champion put on another spectacular driving display in Wednesday night’s Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hit with a pit-road speeding penalty at the end of Stage 2, Busch was mired in 17th place when the race re-started. Without the aid of a caution, Busch drove all the way to the front over the next 51 laps, passing Matt Crafton for what proved to be the winning move.

“Once I got back there, nobody had run up high,” Busch said. “I knew it would take a few laps to break it in, but once in about 10-12 laps, the outside groove got going. I was able to pick up spots. I just went where everyone else didn’t go. I moved to the bottom to pass the 88 (for the lead) even though it was a little slower. I guess I was a little angry, drove a little harder and we were able to overcome the penalty.”

When a late-race caution bunched up the field and set up a green-white-checkered finish, that was fine with Busch. Known for his exceptional restarts, Busch easily pulled away from Crafton and he had the No. 46 Toyota headed for victory lane.

“That was one for our memory banks,” he said. “We were able to stay out of any trouble in the third stage and stay out front.”

Busch is the all-time leader in wins at Bristol Motor Speedway, five in the Cup Series, eight in the Xfinity Series and now five in the Truck Series for 18 overall. It’s five more than Darrell Waltrip, who has the Cup record with 12 wins and was a one-time Xfinity winner.

In addition, Busch scored his third win of the season and his 49th win overall in the Truck Series. He is now just two behind Ron Hornaday Jr., recently named to the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class on the all-time win list.

In the victory lane celebration, Busch said it was the first one of the week. It was a reference to his 2010 Bristol performance when he became the only NASCAR driver in history to sweep Truck, Xfinity and Cup races in the same weekend.

Whether he can pull it off again remains to be seen. But after the driving performance he put on Wednesday night, it’s hard to bet against him.

More fan-friendly drivers?

Xfinity Series drivers Cole Custer and Matt Tifft addressed the criticism of NASCAR drivers not being as fan friendly as a generation ago.

In a Thursday press conference at BMS, Custer talked about the group which included Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft interacting with the fans.

“We’re not against anyone coming up and asking for an autograph,” Custer said.

Tifft added, “That’s the unique thing about our sport. It’s not like a football game trying to talk to someone on the sideline. We all became fans of the sport when it was thriving and we want to see NASCAR turn around.”

Just meant to rattle his cage

Hemric remembers the moment he became a NASCAR fan and a fan of his hometown hero, the late Dale Earnhardt. It was the 1999 Bristol Night Race.

“My first memory of NASCAR and Bristol, I remember the whole thing when he hit Terry Labonte and he was like, ‘Didn’t mean to wreck him, just meant to rattle his cage,” Hemric said.

“That is something I will never forget because that’s when I became a huge fan of the sport and wanted to pursue what I’m doing today.”