Earnhardt set for final race at BMS

The third-generation NASCAR star will be pulling double-duty this weekend, racing in Friday’s Food City 300 for the Xfinity Series and making his final Monster Energy Cup Series start at BMS in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday.

Earnhardt, 42, said that Bristol Motor Speedway has always been his favorite stop on the NASCAR tour.

“When I came here as a kid, we had a blast,” he said. “All the drivers’ kids, the crew chiefs’ kids, we would seek each other out. You would run around the race track and when a couple of drivers would park their buses in the corners, we would get on top of those and have the best seat in the house. It was just so fun to come here.

“There are a couple of tracks on the schedule with unique trophies and Dad wouldn’t show a lot of his trophies, but he always had his Bristol trophies in the house. It was a trophy I wanted and I feel really fortunate to have gotten one. I don’t have many trophies in my house, but that’s one I keep in my living room.”

The younger Earnhardt’s trophy came at the 2004 Night Race, as he became the first driver to sweep Xfinity and Cup races at Bristol in the same weekend.

Overall, Earnhardt has 26 career Cup Series wins, including two in the Daytona 500, and 14 career poles. He also has 24 Xfinity Series wins and two series championships.

But, he found himself in controversy two weeks ago when 2014 Monster Cup champion Kevin Harvick blamed Earnhardt being a 14-time most popular driver award winner, but not winning a championship as a reason for many of the sport’s recent attendance struggles.

Earnhardt called the comments “hurtful” and added he has never enjoyed being the center of controversy.

“Being in the middle of a discussion which would drag on for weeks, it never was fun for me,” he said. “As you get older, you get more comfortable with deflecting criticism. I’ve always answered in my opinion, what is honest and correct.”

He acknowledged many of the struggles he and the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team have had this season, and added there was no good excuse why they’re currently sitting 22nd in the NASCAR point standings.

Beyond the race track, Earnhardt answered a question about the recent news events in Charlottesville, Va., where white supremacists clashed with counter protesters, leaving one person dead and 19 injured.

“We should be better than that,” he said. “We should be building each other up instead of tearing each other down. But, it seems it’s getting harder and harder for people to do that.”

At the press conference, Earnhardt was genuinely moved when Bristol Motor Speedway general manager Jerry Caldwell presented him with a certificate for the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship Award to be given annually to a Sullivan County high school student.

“My life has been too good to be true,” Earnhardt said. “I feel this obligation to turn it around and do for someone else, and hopefully this will help these young people achieve their goals. I love to see the joy with that. We see the ability to impact other people and I get enjoyment from that.”

He was also moved by a painting by noted NASCAR artist Sam Bass which had Earnhardt and an image of his father’s car watching over him. There were also photos of Earnhardt and his late father entering the track which the driver had never seen before. Those and the support of his loyalty fans put him in a moment of reflection.

“I see pictures of me and my dad and I have more appreciation for that now that I’m older than I would have when I was 25 years old,” he said. “When you see something you’ve never seen before, those things that mean more to you than material things. Our goal has been to show the fans appreciation, but what I’ve heard from the fans has been incredible with what they’ve said about my career.”