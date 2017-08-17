Busch charges to Truck Series win

Busch was mired in 19th position after being hit with a pit road speeding penalty at the start of the final stage of Wednesday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

What followed was a miraculous charge to the front.

Without the aid of a caution flag, Busch moved to front in just 51 laps. He passed leader Matt Crafton with 34 laps to go and powered away before a late caution bunched up the field. Busch left nothing to chance on the restart, pulling away quickly from Sauter.

“I knew once I got that penalty I had to go where everyone else wasn’t at,” Busch said. “It took about 15 laps for the top groove to come in. Obviously, everyone at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) does a good job providing us with fast trucks. It was a lot of fun to come through the field like that. That’s what it’s all about.”

Busch led 111 of the race’s 200 laps for his fifth win in the Truck Series at Bristol. He also extended his record as the track’s all-time winner with 18 wins in all series.

Busch, who was in the No. 46 Toyota instead of his usual No. 51 machine, scored his 49th career Truck Series victory, now just two behind Ron Hornaday Jr. on the series’ all-time win list.

Crafton finished second in a Toyota and John Hunter Nemechek was third in a Chevrolet. Toyota drivers — Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Johnny Sauter and Christopher Bell, were fourth through seventh.

Parker Kligerman, a Truck Series veteran and NBC Sports analyst, finished eighth in a Toyota owned by the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team.

Austin Cindric in a Ford and Brandon Jones in a Chevrolet rounded out the top 10.

Setting the Stages

Busch dominated Stage 1 of the race, leading every lap in his Toyota. Crafton led after pit stops, but Busch took over the lead with a move to the inside with six laps to go in Stage 2.

Late start

Rain delayed the start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway until 10:41 p.m. Busch and Bell made up the front row for Wednesday night’s race.