Emerling thoroughly dominates Whelen race

The Orchard Park, N.Y., driver became the first driver to win a Bristol Modified race from the pole position. And he did so in dominating fashion, also becoming the first driver to lead all 150 laps of a Bristol Modified race.

“Coming here and running on the big stage, it feels awesome to unload an incredible race car,” Emerling said. “This place is draining mentally and physically, but we were able to keep calm and get the win.”

However, his win wasn’t without challenges.

After a late-race caution, Emerling’s No. 07 Chevrolet got loose coming off turn four on a pair of occasions, which gave defending race champion Doug Coby chances to dive to the inside.

But, Emerling’s car proved too stout and he pulled away from Coby’s No. 2 Chevrolet over the final laps.

“I got really squirrelly and I had to pick it up,” he said. “Doug got at my left rear bar and nearly got by me there.”

It was an emotional victory for Emerling, who dedicated the race to the memory of recently deceased racer Jim Pierce.

The top-five drivers all were in Chevrolets.

Justin Bosignore finished third behind Coby, while Chase Dowling and Ryan Preece, who recently won in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Iowa, driving for team owner Joe Gibbs, rounded out the top five.

Emerling had shown he would be a force to be reckoned with, posting the fastest practice time and later winning the pole position with a 14.517-second lap at 132.176 mph.

Busch administration

Kyle Busch led qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 by circling the .0533-mile oval in the No. 46 Toyota in 14.827 seconds at 129.413 mph. Christopher Bell, driving a No. 4 Toyota owned by Busch, was the second-fastest qualifier at 128.606 mph.

It was Busch’s 18th Truck Series pole and his fourth pole in 11 qualifying attempts at BMS.

Food City Race Night

Food City Race Night activities start at 1 p.m. today in downtown Bristol.

There are several driver appearances, along with local racing legends, and current drivers from Kingsport Speedway. A couple of Johnson City racing legends, Brownie King and Paul Lewis, won’t be among those signing autographs as both are recovering from health issues.

In addition, ETSU coach Carl Torbush and several players who participated in the Bucs’ 34-31 win over Western Carolina at BMS last October will be on hand.

The Fitzgerald Peterbilt Transporter Parade starts at 9 p.m. at the Pinnacle in Bristol before winding up at the track around 10 p.m.

Slinging Mud

In addition to the activities at Bristol, Volunteer Speedway has its biggest race of the year, the Ultimate Super Late Model Series $10,000-to-win ‘Scorcher’ scheduled for tonight.

Defending champion Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens and Dale McDowell are some of the dirt-track stars scheduled to race.

Besides the 50-lap main event, there is a 30-lap race for the Crate Late Models, a 20-lap race for the Sportsman Late Models and a 20-lap Modified Street race.

The drivers’ meeting is 7:30 p.m. followed immediately by hot laps, qualifying and green flag racing tentatively scheduled for 9 p.m.