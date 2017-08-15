Busch looks to close in Truck Series race

Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Monster Cup Series champion, dominated the early stages at Pocono two weeks ago, but a wreck relegated him to a 25th-place finish. He made a late charge at Michigan, but lost his momentum in making a move for second place and ended up third behind eventual race winner Darrell Wallace Jr.

Maybe a change of number will result in a change of luck in tonight’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Instead of the familiar No. 51 Toyota, Busch will be in the No. 46 truck. Rookie driver Harrison Burton, who won the NASCAR K&N Series race at Bristol in April, will be in the No. 51 Toyota.

Don’t feel bad for Busch, who has four Truck Series wins at Bristol.

He scored wins earlier this season at Kansas and Charlotte. Those both came in the No. 51 truck. His only start in the No. 46 resulted in a sixth-place finish at Kentucky.

Another driver in a Kyle Busch Motorsports truck, Christopher Bell, is the current points leader. The driver of the No. 4 Toyota has three wins this season, including Pocono. Bell, an Oklahoma driver, is the latest sprint car racer to make it big in stock cars. Over the winter, Bell was the winner of the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa.

Veterans Johnny Sauter and Matt Crafton currently rank second and third in the Truck Series points.

Sauter has four top-five finishes in nine Bristol starts, including a runner-up finish in 2011. Crafton, a two-time series champion, is 0-for-14 on Bristol’s high banks with a best finish of third in 2004.

A pair of notable absences are Wallace and Ben Kennedy.

Wallace, who held off Busch, Bell and Austin Cindric, in a thrilling final few laps at Michigan, only had a one-race deal in the No. 99 Chevrolet. Kennedy has moved up to the Xfinity Series in the No. 2 car for Richard Childress Racing.

There are several exciting young drivers in the field such as Daytona winner Kaz Grala, Burton, Bell, Cindric, John Huter Nemechek, Brandon Jones, Ryan Truex and dirt track standout Stewart Friesen.

Some of the veteran drivers in the field include Nemechek’s father, Joe, and Regan Smith.

Race car driver and NBC television personality Parker Kligerman will be in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Toyota, based out of the Abingdon race shop.

The race is the second half of a doubleheader with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series.

Eric Goodale is the defending champion of the Bush’s Beans 150, while NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman has two wins in the series’ annual visit to Bristol.

Another favorite is 2015 race winner Ryan Preece, who recently won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa in a Joe Gibbs Racing car.

New York driver Timmy Solotimo is the current leader in the Modified point standings, holding a 10-point lead over second-place Rowan Pennink.

Spectator gates open at 9 a.m. with the Truck Series first practice session. The start of the Modified race is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with the Truck Series drivers to take the green flag at 8:30 p.m.