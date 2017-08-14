Junior’s final ride is week’s biggest race story

It is the third straight year that a major NASCAR star has announced his retirement before the end of the season. Two years ago, it was Jeff Gordon, although Gordon came out of retirement last season to drive the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for Earnhardt, who was suffering from concussion symptoms. Last year, it was Tony Stewart’s last race on Bristol’s high banks.

While Gordon and Stewart combined for seven Cup Series championships, neither one can match the overall popularity of Earnhardt. The subject of Earnhardt’s fan appeal even led to controversy a week ago when 2014 NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick created a firestorm with the following comments.

“I believe that Dale Jr. has had a big part in kind of stunting the growth of NASCAR because he’s got these legions of fans and this huge outreach of being able to reach different places that none of us have the possibility to reach, but he’s won nine races in 10 years at Hendrick Motorsports,” Harvick said on a radio show. “I know those aren’t the most popular comments, but those are real-life facts that you see on the stat sheet. Imagine how popular he would have been if he won two or three championships?”

Earnhardt, a 14-time winner of the NMPA Most Popular Driver award, called the comments “hurtful.” Harvick said it wasn’t personal and he was simply responding to a fan’s question.

Harvick was right about the performance over the past decade, although Earnhardt has put together a Hall of Fame career with 26 wins including two Daytona 500 victories. His record is certainly more impressive than that of Kyle Petty, a third-generation driver who won eight races over his NASCAR career.

Earnhardt’s record at Bristol includes being the first driver to sweep Xfinity and Cup Series races in the same weekend in 2004. He will try to duplicate that feat this week when he races the Food City 300 on Friday night and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday. His overall Cup record at the .533-mile oval shows eight top-five and 16 top-10 finishes in 34 races.

However, to go back to Harvick’s point, Earnhardt isn’t among the favorites to win Saturday’s race. He has rarely been competitive this season, and is mired — ?? — in the point standings this season with just a single top-five finish.

Yet, the marketing campaign has been built about Earnhardt’s final race at Bristol and it’s perfectly understandable for a driver who has meant so much to the fans.

It’s a bigger story than Harvick trying to repeat as Night Race champion or this season’s dominant drivers, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson, going for the win. It’s even a bigger story than seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson trying to sweep races at Bristol this season in his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth title.

For the legions of Earnhardt fans, it is a chance to celebrate Dale Jr. and truly marks the end of an era. The Earnhardt name is still active although Dale Junior’s nephew, Jeffrey, is in a car that’s not capable of winning or even being competitive.

While the storylines of whether anyone can slow the fast Toyotas or who might be the next driver to qualify for the playoffs are certainly worth keeping up with, the biggest story is the final race for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press. Reach him at jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com