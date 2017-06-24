Osborne overcomes slow start to grab points lead

But a strong finish left him with a smile on his face – not to mention the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship points lead.

After battling through the pack to a hard-earned fifth-place finish in the first 250 Class moto, Osborne snatched the lead away from Aaron Plessinger early in the second moto and cruised to an easy win on his home track. The fifth-place finish coupled with the win secured Osborne second place overall in the Tennessee National.

The flying mud that Osborne encountered as he tried to run down riders in front of him in the first moto seemed to be the only thing that could slow Osborne down.

“I ran out of (goggle) tearoffs in about 15 minutes,” said Osborne, who resorted to wiping his goggles off with his gloves as he navigated the hilly race course.

Plessinger’s 1-2 finish made him the overall winner while Austin Forkner’s back-to-back third-place finishes put him on the podium in third place overall. After qualifying 13th, Plessinger got the holeshot in both motos to take the lead coming out of the first turn, and that prime track position allowed him to pick up his first overall win of the season.

“It’s a great feeling,” Plessinger said. “I just got off to a great jump (in the second moto) like I did in the first one. Zach got by me, but he’s riding really, really good.”

Forkner’s consistency paid dividends. Even though he is only in his sophomore season, the 2016 Rookie of the Year rode like a veteran on Saturday. Forkner said the excellent condition of the track made for an intense race.

“It’s not super-rough, so you can just push as hard as you can for the whole moto,” Forkner said. “I’m pretty gassed.”

Split Decision

Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson each scored a win and a runner-up on Saturday in the 450 Class, but in the end, Tomac came away with the overall victory.

Even though the two riders registered the same amount of points, the tiebreaker is the second moto, which Tomac dominated. Tomac bested Anderson by nearly 30 seconds in the final race of the day to lock up the win.

“We’ve had a tough couple weekends,” Tomac said. “I felt really good. The motorcycle felt awesome. I was just having fun and had my flow going.”

Mad Dash

Blake Baggett put together a pair of third-place finishes to finish third overall in the 450 Class, but the second moto was quite an adventure.

Baggett was collected in a crash coming off the starting line and had to fight back from the back of the pack to secure the third-place result, which allowed him to leave Blountville with the points lead. The mad dash proved to be just enough as Baggett finished the day with a scant two-point lead.

“Down in the first turn, which is not the best-case scenario,” said, who was 38th after getting tangled up with some other riders coming out of the gates. “I got hung and I just couldn’t get it untangled. We were there for a while. It felt like forever.”

Up Next

The Lucas Oil Pro Motorcross Championship will be back in action next Saturday in Buchanan Michigan.