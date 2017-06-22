Osborne, McElrath excited to race at Muddy Creek — rain or shine

Weather was the main topic of conversation on Thursday as riders started setting up camp around the property under steady rainfall in advance of this weekend’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Tennessee National. Local rider Zach Osborne, who rolls into Muddy Creek as the 250 Class points leader, said he is very confident about his chances on Saturday, and the prospect of bad weather won’t put a damper on his optimism.

“It gives me a lot of confidence coming into this weekend,” the Virginia native said of his fast start to the season. “It’s nice to be at home and have a track that I know and I enjoy.

“(The weather) doesn’t bother me. I enjoy riding in the rain and I like the mud, so it should be a good weekend.”

If enough rain falls to soften the race surface this weekend, Osborne said everyone will be in the same boat while dealing with the difficult conditions.

“The mud just brings a lot of unforeseen circumstances and unknowns to the table,” he said. “It’s kind of an equal playing field for everyone, but at the same time, some are better than others in the mud. It’s something I look forward to when you have a mud race.”

Shane McElrath has also raced plenty of times at Muddy Creek, earning a third-place finish in the 250 Class at the Tennessee National a year ago. The North Carolina rider cut his teeth at the facility, and he’s seen his share of downpours over the years. If that scenario plays out this weekend, McElrath agrees with Osborne’s assessment that things could get unpredictable.

“I’ve raced here in downpours.” McElrath said. “(Muddy Creek) definitely takes after its name, but it’s still just a good opportunity to be here and have a good time. It’s definitely going to be tough. For any mud race, you have to have the mindset that if you fall down, there’s a very good chance that other people are going to have the same problems. You just try to fight to the end, and you just never know what’s going to happen.”

But that being said, McElrath also sees how his familiarity with the course could help give him a leg up, at least at the outset.

“Knowing how the track layout is, I know which sections of the track are going to be bad.” McElrath said. “I know which way the water runs off, so I can probably go out and find some good lines right off. But at the same time, there’s going to be 40 of the fastest guys in the country out there, and it’s not going to be easy at all.”

For Osborne, Muddy Creek is home, and he knows he’ll have plenty of fan support rain or shine.

“We thrive on that when we’re out there,” Osborne said of the hometown crowd. “We can hear it more than you think.”

While Osborne is excited about the possibility of picking up his first Lucas Oil win at Muddy Creek, he knows he’ll have to keep his emotions in check. It’s easy to get too amped up in front of the home crowd. But overall, Osborne said a home race is always a good thing.

After all, he’s dreamt of riding against elite competition at Muddy Creek since he was a kid.

“It’s tough to deal with everything that comes with being at home,” he said. “But at the same time it’s nice and it’s something that I try to appreciate every year.”