Torrence grabs Top Fuel pole

Steve Torrence was able to take full advantage, knocking Doug Kalitta off the pole in the Top Fuel division with a 3.772 ET on his final run of the day. Torrence will have the top seed for the Final Eliminations, which are slated to start on Sunday at noon.

“I wasn’t expecting to go 77,” Torrence said. “I knew that track conditions were going to be better than they had been all weekend. We had a little shower that came through and cooled the track off and the air was just a lot cooler, so I knew we could go out and run quicker than 78, but it was not looking so promising when you see so many cars go out and they’re not able to do it going 81, 82.”

What made Torrence’s final qualifying run more amazing was the fact that his parachutes came out early, which slowed down what could have been a monster pass. With track temps falling a full 30 degrees after the rain rolled through, a low number was there for the taking.

“It was gonna run a little bit quicker than that,” Torrence said. “But it shut off early and had the chutes out. We have to figure out what happened. There are a couple bumps out there and it might have dangled that parachute wire a little too close.”

Kalitta retained the second qualifying spot in Top Fuel, followed by Leah Pritchett and Clay Mullican. Courtney Force jumped from 14th after Friday’s two qualifying sessions to fifth at the end of the day Saturday. Antron Brown also made a huge jump, going from 15th to seventh with a monster run during Saturday's first qualifying session on a slippery, 134-degree track surface.

In the Funny Car class, Tim Wilkerson held on to the top spot to score his first pole position of the season. Despite the favorable track conditions in the final session, nobody was able to approach the 3.895 ET that Wilkerson posted under the lights on Friday.

Wilkerson wasn’t happy with his run in the final session, but he was pleased with the way his car got down the hot, greasy track surface during Saturday’s first session. He hopes that will bode well during Final Eliminations on Sunday.

“We made a decent run today on Q3, and that’s what we were looking for to substantiate that we could go down the track tomorrow if the sun’s out,” Wilkerson said. “It will be an interesting day tomorrow. I’m very optimistic about the way we can run tomorrow.”

Matt Hagan, Courtney Force and Jack Beckman rounded out the top five qualifiers in Funny Car.

The lower track temperatures seemed primed to help the Pro Stock drivers looking to take a shot at provisional pole sitter Jeg Coughlin during the final qualifying session of the day.

The track was about 25 degrees cooler than it was during the Saturday’s first session, but the humidity that lingered after the rain cleared out choked the Pro Stock engines just enough to keep Coughlin’s spot safe.

“It feels great to stay on the pole after Friday’s run,” Coughlin said. “We were nearly the fastest car in that last session there. What a great day. We had a little rain to dodge to get that fourth session in, but had one heckuva crowd today. That was very fun to see.”

The top five remained the same from Friday night in the Pro Stock class as Bo Butner, Erica Enders, Greg Anderson and Jason Line remained in place behind Coughlin. Vincent Nobile was able to inch up one spot ahead of Greeneville’s Allen Johnson, who qualified seventh.