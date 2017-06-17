Pritchett looking to regain early season momentum

Papa John’s Pizza came on board as a sponsor prior to this season, injecting Pritchett’s new Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel team with some much-needed financing. Pritchett quickly made that investment pay off by winning the first two races of the season.

It was at that point that the 29-year-old felt it was her duty to let Papa John know that there would be plenty of peaks and valleys ahead.

“I told told him, ‘Dude, we’re doing really, really well. But we’re not going to win them all,’ “ Pritchett recalled. “He said, ‘Well, don’t say that. You won’t win them all if you don’t believe you’ll win them all.’

“I said touché.”

After a storybook start to the season that included three race wins, Pritchett finally came back to reality in Englishtown last time out. After five weeks atop the Top Fuel points standings, a poor showing during Final Eliminations dropped Pritchett to third in points behind DSR teammate Antron Brown and her rival Steve Torrence.

While the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season is a marathon, not a sprint, Pritchett remains unshaken by the slight lull her team has gone through after such a fast start. In a sport that is essentially a series of sub four-second runs, Pritchett believes she has a team that can weather the ups and downs that lie ahead.

“If we can peak early in the season, than I think we can peak multiple times throughout the year,” she said. “I think it’s good that we had one small peak early in the season because it shows we can do it. But from a marathon standpoint, I’m just going to cut it up into a bunch of mini sprints because I’m a terrible long distance runner. I like to sprint.”

If you’re looking for the reason behind Pritchett’s optimism, you can look no further than veteran crew chief Todd Okuhara. After a tumultuous 2016 season that saw Pritchett start with Bob Vandergriff’s team and finish with DSR, Okuhara was able to take over as Pritchett’s crew chief on a full-time basis prior to this season.

Okuhara’s first task during the month of December was to take the best crew members from Shawn Langdon’s old team – which was shut down at the end of last year – and blend them with the best members of Pritchett’s 2016 crew in order to form a competitive race team.

Looking back, Pritchett sees Okuhara’s work during the month of December as the catalyst that led to her fast start this season.

“Bringing the best of two worlds together, I think, was the turning point with Todd being able to focus on one car instead of two,” Pritchett said. “We could operate at the same level as everyone else.”

While their partnership is still young, Pritchett insists that she never wants to race with another crew chief. Okuhara’s calm demeanor is the perfect fit for Pritchett’s fiery personality.

Given the uncertainty that swirled around the new team prior to the start of the season, Okuhara pulled Pritchett aside and advised the young driver to always let her dragster do the talking through the good, the bad and the ugly. So far, she’s taken that advice, even as a feud with Torrance has bubbled to the surface in recent weeks.

Pritchett’s team was finally dealt its first real dose of adversity last time out in Englishtown when she bowed out in the first round of Final Eliminations and lost the points lead in the process. Back in the hauler, Pritchett and Okuhara were breaking down the run when Okuhara slammed his fist down on the table between them.

“He said, ‘I just want to get back to Bristol,’ ” Pritchett recalled.

The rare outburst got Pritchett fired up for this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, where she hopes she can start scaling another peak.

“This is Thunder Valley,” Pritchett said. “There are a lot of peaks up here, and that’s just like our season is going to be. There are going to be several peaks. Winning this week would just show that we can still come back and be at the top of the mountain.”