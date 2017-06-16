Wilkerson makes presence felt on first day of Thunder Valley Nationals

But Friday night belonged to Tim Wilkerson.

The veteran put his single-car team on the provisional pole for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals thanks to a sensational pass under the lights at Bristol Dragway. Wilkerson’s 3.895 ET put him ahead of the three John Force Racing entries driven by Robert Hight, Courtney Force and John Force. DSR drivers Matt Hagan and Jack Beckman were fifth and sixth after Friday’s two qualifying sessions.

After struggling the last two weeks, Wilkerson went back to an older Mustang and the move paid immediate dividends. Now Wilkerson will shift his focus to getting his car hooked up under the hot sun during Saturday’s two qualifying sessions with an eye toward making a big splash during Sunday’s final eliminations.

“I kind of traced it back to the chassis, so we pulled our old car off the trailer this weekend and it really acts like it’s okay,” Wilkerson said. “But one run does not make a hero, so we’re going to try to do some good tomorrow. We’ll see what tomorrow brings because the heat always seems to change things.”

One of the big surprises in the Funny Car class on Friday was the performance of Ron Capps, who reeled off four straight race wins earlier this season. Capps struggled on both of his qualifying runs and is currently 14th heading into Saturday’s final two sessions.

In the Top Fuel division, Doug Kalitta surged to the provisional pole position with a 3.781 ET, which allowed him to edge out Steve Torrance. The pass put Kalitta in line for his first ever pole at Bristol Dragway.

“That was the best chance to put one down with the conditions,” Kalitta said. “We’ll see what tomorrow brings. It was a good solid run. It felt good the whole way. I was hoping we’d have something that would contend for the low qualifier.”

Leah Pritchett, Clay Millican and Tony Schumacher rounded out the top five in the Top Fuel class. Points leader Antron Brown struggled to 15th place on Friday, putting him one spot behind Brittany Force, who also couldn’t get her dragster hooked up despite the prime track conditions in the second session.

In the Pro Stock division, Jeg Coughlin laid down a fast run during the second session to score the provisional pole. Coughlin’s pass yielded a 6.694 ET, enough to edge Bo Butner by three-thousandths of a second.

“It looks like the hard work is paying off,” Coughlin said. “It’s one of those never-rest situations where you claw your way to the top, and if you rest for just a week, you fall back in the standings a couple spots. It looks like the hard work is paying off, and it’s feels great to get a good jump on the weekend.”

Coughlin and his teammate Erica Enders were testing out a new setup on Friday, and it paid dividends for both teams. Enders posted the third-fastest time of the day with a 6.704 ET.

Greg Anderson and Jason Line rounded out the top five while Greeneville driver Allen Johnson had to settle for sixth after a disappointing pass in Friday’s second session.

“That run there wasn’t very good,” Johnson said. “We have a lot more than that right there.”

Johnson will have two more chances on Saturday to improve his position before Sunday’s final eliminations. The final two qualifying sessions are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday.