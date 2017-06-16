Hagan’s father, racing excellence intertwined

Hagan was pondering that fact just the other day as he tended to the cattle on his ranch in nearby Christiansburg, Virginia. David Hagan is a car dealer, which seemed like a smart move to Matt as he fed his herd just after the break of dawn.

“I got to thinking that my old man is way smarter than I am,” Matt Hagan said. “He sells cars for a living. All he’s got to do is wash them and put gas in them, and I’ve got to keep cattle alive and everything else. I’m learning how smart my old man is.”

As Matt Hagan prepares to race in this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, which he is hoping will wrap up on Sunday with a Funny Car victory on Father’s Day, family promises to play a prominent role. Hagan got to sleep in his own bed on Thursday night and also got some quality time with his wife and three kids before heading to the track for Friday’s two qualifying sessions.

Hagan's dad will also be on hand to support his son, which is nothing new. It was David Hagan who funded his son’s dream to break into the highly competitive world of drag racing. While David Hagan has never shown any desire to climb into a Funny Car, Matt said his father has played a huge role in all of his success at Don Schumacher Racing.

“He does like me racing, being able to see me do that,” Matt Hagan said. “Honestly he spent a lot of money getting me going. He invested a lot in me earlier in my career. There’s always huge investments in getting started and proving yourself out here. There was many times I thought I was going to get fired and not have a sponsor either, so now that I think that we’ve proven ourselves out here and started to make a name for ourselves, life becomes a little bit more easy.”

Matt Hagan has already won two races this season to go along with a runner-up finish in Topeka, where he set new NHRA records for speed and ET. Through it all, Hagan has grown to appreciate his father’s wisdom while occasionally questioning how smart it is to continually put the pedal to the metal inside a Funny Car.

“There’s a fine line between bravery and stupidity,” he said. “I just don’t know what side I’m on day to day. I think that (my dad) enjoys me seeing what I do, me being able to do what I want to do. He’s been able to support that, and I’ll never forget that. I’m very grateful for that.”

While Hagan has already won a race in Bristol on Father’s Day with his dad looking on, Mother Nature rained on his parade. A pop-up rain storm rolled in and prevented him and his family from fully celebrating the win with the fans.

Two years later, Matt Hagan is hopeful for another win, this time with a healthy dose of sunshine.

“It was a very, very emotional weekend two years ago,” he said. “I’d like to win it again and do all the victory stuff.”