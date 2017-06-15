A tale of two drivers: Brown, Langdon take different paths to Bristol

But beyond the raw horsepower, fans are also drawn to the human drama that always unfolds when the stars of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series mix it up in the Thunder Valley Nationals, which will start with two qualifying sessions on Friday night. In the case of Top Fuel drivers Antron Brown and Shawn Langdon, racing in Bristol has created some best-of-times, worst-of-times drama that Charles Dickens would be proud of.

For Brown, the past five seasons have been spectacular. He’s won three Top Fuel points championships — including the last two — and wracked up 32 wins, twice as many as his next closest competitor (Tony Schumacher). But Bristol has been a different story for Brown, who has yet to win in Thunder Valley despite showing up every year with fast dragsters.

Mishaps and misfortune have conspired to keep Brown winless at Bristol, but after breaking through with his first career victory in Topeka earlier this season, Brown is hopeful that his time has finally come.

“We’ve qualified well there, we’ve run good there,” Brown said. “It’s not like we don’t run good. We’ve just got to put it in the winner’s circle. That’s just what it all boils down to.

“We learn from our mistakes. In Bristol, hopefully we’ve done enough learning.”

Langdon, meanwhile, has struggled to find solid ground during a tumultuous four-season stretch that followed his 2013 Top Fuel points title. During that time, he lost rides with Alan Johnson Racing and Don Schumacher Racing due to a lack of funding.

After sitting out the first four races of the season, Langdon finally got back in the mix in Houston after a ride materialized at Kalitta Motorsports. Now he arrives in Bristol trying to win his third Top Fuel race in four years with his third different race team.

While Bristol has been a speed bump for Brown, Thunder Valley has been a comfort zone for Langdon.

“Some of the tracks you go to, it doesn’t seem like you can do anything right, but Bristol’s one of the tracks where I go there and things seem to fall into place one way or another,” Langdon said. “It’s definitely been a wild ride being with a bunch of different teams, but every year I go (to Bristol), I’m with a great team.”

When Brown sizes up Langdon, he sees a driver with almost limitless talent. But Brown says that Langdon also takes the time to study his competition, and that makes him all the more dangerous.

“He’s a natural, but he’s also a student of the game,” Brown said. “This man goes home and does his homework. He studies every racer he races. He knows their strengths, he knows there weaknesses and he exploits that. That’s what makes Shawn such a great driver.”

In Brown’s quest for a third straight title, he knows that Langdon will ultimately be a factor. It may take Langdon and his new Kalitta Motorsports team some time to get up to speed, but Brown knows Langdon and the rest of the Top Fuel field will be tough to hold back once the Countdown rolls around.

“Now that he’s over at Kalitta’s, it’s going to take time - and Shawn knows it - to gel with the team,” Brown said. “He’s got a new team, and it takes time for all the crew guys and the crew chief to get on the same page in order to get that car to rinse and repeat, for it to be able to keep going up and down the racetrack.

“But I have a lot of respect for him.”

The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals are scheduled to get underway with two rounds of qualifying on Friday night. Qualifying will wrap up on Saturday with Final Eliminations set for Sunday afternoon.