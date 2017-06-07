Tanner Gray taking up family business

The year was 2010 and Tanner’s father Shane was busy competing in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, leaving 11-year-old Tanner and Cody Anderson, the son of NHRA Pro Stock legend Greg Anderson, to entertain themselves.

According to Shane, it didn’t take the two boys long to find their way into trouble when the temptation of the steep hill next to the pits became too strong to resist.

“Tanner and Cody Anderson got put in NHRA jail because they were running their scooters up and down the hill,” Shane said.

The first time they were caught, the lads were let off with a warning, but as soon as the NHRA folks disappeared from sight, Cody and Tanner were right back on the hill. When the NHRA officials came back again, the boys made a run for it, which resulted in a chase through the campers before they were finally apprehended.

“That was this guy back in 2010,” Shane said with a laugh as he pointed to his son during a media event at Bristol Dragway on Tuesday.

Two years later, Shane found a way to harness his son’s energy and put his need for speed to good use. He put Tanner inside a race car. While the Gray family has been a fixture in drag racing for years, Tanner quickly made a name for himself on ovals around the country.

Starting on dirt, Tanner drove Mini Sprints, 360 Sprints, Outlaw Karts and midgets before moving over to paved ovals where he drove a Late Model Stock for former NASCAR crew chief Tony Eury Jr.

But late last year, Tanner got the itch to join the family business.

“He had never been in a drag car, so we took him down to Florida this winter and put him in a drag car,” Shane said. “It took us about three or four days doing burnouts. I think the second day he was in the car we had him going to the finish line.”

The decision was quickly made to put the 17-year-old in one of the family’s Pro Stock cars, and Tanner didn’t waste any time earning his keep. In April, he became the youngest driver to ever record a win in the NHRA professional ranks when he won the NHRA Nationals in Las Vegas. That win came just a few days after Tanner won a mini outlaw dirt race at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina, further proving that he is a racer with a seemingly limitless future.

“He’s on a heckuva road,” Shane said. “He’s got a good future ahead of him. We’re going to try to keep Tanner involved in all kinds of racing. My dad has got a road race team, and you may see Tanner at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

“So far he’s been competitive in anything with seat belts.”

As Tanner prepares to return to Bristol next week, he hopes to make another big scene – this time on the track. With two Pro Stock wins under his belt, he will certainly be among the favorites.

Tanner said having such a good support system around him has helped lessen the learning curve.

“At the beginning of the year, it was steep, but not as bad as I expected, to be honest with you,” Tanner said. “I’ve got (crew chief) Dave (Connolly), my dad and my grandfather to coach me, so they definitely made it not that hard.

“We’ve definitely done better than expected so far.”