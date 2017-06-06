Bringing back memories: Bristol a special place for Herbert

A lot has changed since that day back in 1992. The dragway was dismantled and rebuilt in the late 1990s, undergoing an $18 million facelift that transformed the track into one of the jewels of the NHRA circuit.

Meanwhile, Herbert went on to win a combined 30 races and four championships in IHRA and NHRA competition, but those triumphs were tempered by tragedy. Herbert’s sons Jon and James were killed in a car accident back in 2008, prompting Herbert to start the B.R.A.K.E.S. foundation, which offers a free defensive driving program that has educated thousands of teen drivers around the country.

Change is inevitable, but for Herbert, Bristol is the same as it ever was. When he returned to Bristol Dragway for a media event on Tuesday, he couldn’t help noticing how the drag strip remains as timeless as the hills that loom just beyond finish line.

“Bristol’s still where it’s always been,” Herbert said. “The same roads still take you here. Bristol’s like coming home.”

No track has marked the passage of time for Herbert like Bristol has. Not only did his first win come at the facility, he also left his mark in Thunder Valley by becoming the first driver to post a sub-four second run at the track in 1996. A year later, Herbert returned and became the first driver in the history of the track to go over 300 miles-per-hour.

Herbert ran his final Top Fuel race in Bristol back in 2013, and next week, he’ll take his place among the Legends of Thunder Valley. Herbert will be honored during the Friday night qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, which will run from June 16-18.

“That means a tremendous amount, that the accomplishments that I was able to achieve here are still being talked about,” Herbert said. “I had a lot of fun here at Bristol and sold a lot of t-shirts here at Bristol. It’s just an honor to be with some of these names.”

Also on hand during Tuesday’s event were Shane and Tanner Gray. With the upcoming NHRA event slated to conclude on Father’s Day, it was fitting to have the father-son duo on hand to instruct members of the media competing in a race.

Tanner Gray has gotten off to a fast start in his rookie season. He already has two wins to his credit and will be looking to make his mark at Bristol Dragway the way Herbert did 25 years ago.

Tanner credits his father Shane and his grandfather Johnny for his rapid rise through the ranks and into the heat of the Pro Stock points battle.

“They’ve given me a great car, so they’ve made my job a lot easier,” he said. “That’s kind of taken a lot of the pressure off.”

Shane Gray was brimming with pride as he reflected on his son’s fast start to the season, and he was already looking forward to the opportunity to race against his son at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Not all that long ago, Shane was racing against his father in Bristol on Father’s Day weekend.

In typical Bristol fashion, time marches on, but it does so to a familiar beat.

“I’m going to race with Tanner here in 10 days, so hopefully we’ll get to run side-by-side at some point during the weekend,” Shane said. “We’ve grown up racing, and now Tanner’s turned out to be a better driver than any of us, which that’s what we strive for.

“When we raise our kids, we want them to be much better than we are.”