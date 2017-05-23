'New' NASCAR is the real issue at BMS

There are people who have spent the past decade criticizing the “New” Bristol Motor Speedway.

As a result, officials at the highest levels of Speedway Motorsports have scrambled to undo the changes made in 2007 that added progressive banking to the iconic half-mile track. As attendance and television ratings have steadily declined across the board in NASCAR, efforts have been made to restore the bottom groove of the track and bring “Old Bristol” back to the people who have spent 10 years clamoring for a return to bump-and-run racing.

What we found out this past weekend when the Short Track U.S. Nationals rolled into town, however, is that “Old Bristol” hasn’t gone anywhere. Turns out, if you put drivers in lighter, more nimble cars, you get a rock ‘em, sock ‘em good time.

The three 100-lap Late Model features held on Sunday featured all the action that put Bristol on the map in the first place. The bump-and-run was back in style. The potential for chain-reaction crashes seemed to lurk around every corner. Emotions overflowed in the pits on more than one occasion.

What this proved is that “Old Bristol” was never something track GM Jerry Caldwell or Speedway Motorsports CEO Bruton Smith could bring back – the ball has been in NASCAR’s court all along.

While a group of drivers comprised largely of weekend warriors were tearing it up in the Compact, Street Stock and Modified divisions at BMS on Saturday night, the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series were busy cranking out another in a long line of lackluster All-Star races down the road at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The event in Charlotte has been tricked up to the max in an effort to add some action to a race that has devolved into a high-speed, single-file marketing exercise in recent years. But the rule changes didn’t stir any of the old magic, prompting seven-time Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson to all but throw up his hands in frustration after the race was over.

“The rulebook is so thick and the cars are so equal, we all run the same speed, and you can’t pass when you’re running the same speed,” he said.

You know where I heard that assessment for the first time? From Ryan Newman at a press conference at BMS about 10 years ago. Newman, who has an engineering degree, was summing up his thoughts on the Car of Tomorrow, which I guess is now the Car of Yesterday since it was scrapped in favor of the Gen-6 machines five years ago.

Newman’s words turned out to be prophetic. Passing, especially for the lead, has become a rarity at every track on the circuit. The culprit is often described as “Clean Air,” but in reality, it’s the excessive weight of the modern cars, which puts a lot of stress on right-side tires.

Now, from a safety standpoint, the CoT and the Gen-6 cars have been amazing. Aric Almirola is the latest in a long line of drivers who wouldn’t be with us today if it weren’t for the safety features NASCAR implemented when it launched the CoT.

But from a competition standpoint, the new vehicles have created a nightmare scenario for Goodyear, which can’t put soft enough tire compounds on Cup cars to facilitate the kind of tire wear over long runs to create the kind of action NASCAR fans remember from the old days.

While the Gen-6 cars look a lot better than the CoT, this core engineering problem that Newman pointed out nearly a decade ago has yet to be resolved. If the cars all go roughly the same speed and the tires don’t wear out, you don’t have a race – you have a parade.

I’m no engineer, but there has to be a way to maintain the safety benefits of modern NASCAR machines while dropping some of the weight. Watching Super Late Models that weigh roughly 600 pounds lighter than the Cup cars slide through the high-banked corners of BMS was a sight to behold, and it created a show that will be hard for NASCAR to follow come August.

The biggest thing we learned last weekend is that Old Bristol is still alive and well. I’d wager Old Charlotte is still hiding in plain sight as well, and the same goes for a lot of the tracks on the circuit.

The problem is New NASCAR, a concoction so far removed from the Original Formula that it has fallen flat for a fanbase that remembers the Real Thing.

Dave Ongie covers motorsports for the Johnson City Press. E-mail him at dongie@johnsoncitypress.com