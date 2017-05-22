Single-groove racing made its return to Bristol Motor Speedway, and that led to bump-and-run passes, multi-car crashes and even a fist fight in the pits on what turned out to be an explosive night of stock car racing after a rain delay that stretched beyond the five-hour mark.

In the 100-lap Super Late Model feature, NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Bubba Wallace held off a late charge from runner-up Jake Crum to win the RustyWallaceCars.com 100. Later on in the evening, Cole Williams won the 100-lap Pro Late Model race while Myatt Snyder was victorious in the 100-lap Late Model Stock feature.

Wallace jumped out to a commanding lead on the final restart, but by the time the white flag waved, Crum was closing fast. Wallace struggled to get a run off turn 4, which opened the door for Crum, but the veteran from Taylorsville, North Carolina, couldn’t quite get the job done.

“I think we had the best car, but the best car doesn’t always win,” Crum said. “We about had him. We was under him coming to the checkers. I wish we had one more lap, but that’s what they all say.”

For his part, Wallace was relieved to finally win in Bristol, but he was also happy to finally get the upper hand on Crum.

“Hat’s off to Jake,” Wallace said. “Me and Jake grew up racing together, go-karts, age 9. He was whooping my butt, so I kind of got some redemption.”

Chandler Smith, a 14-year-old from Jasper, Georgia, managed to stay out in front of Wallace early in the race, but Wallace took the lead with a breathtaking move in traffic. Smith chose to try to lap a slower car on the high side while Wallace dropped to the bottom of the track to take the lead from Smith.

Wallace chalked the move up to the fact that he’s run over 10 races at BMS over the years.

“I walked over to Chandler and told him not to hang his head,” Wallace said. “The move I pulled was experience here. I just shut my eyes and dove under that guy. (Smith) has a helluva future ahead of him.”

Smith wound up finishing third while Stephen Nasse and Steve Wallace rounded out the top five.

The first half of the Pro Late Model race was like a highlight video of Thunder Valley’s greatest hits. It only took two laps for a 10-car crash to end the night for a lot of contenders, including top qualifier Carson Hocevar.

The wreck was a classic BMS chain-reaction crash that sent cars skidding up the high concrete banks before they came to rest in a tangled pile in Turn 2.

Dillon Oliver inherited the lead when the field went back to green. He led most of the first half of the race before Eddie Fatscher got into the back end of Oliver’s machine and turned him into the wall in turn 2 while the two drivers raced for the lead.

Oliver climbed out of his car and marched across the infield to Fatscher’s pits where he was greeted by a punch to the face by one of Fatscher’s crew members.

“The little piece of (expletive) wrecked me,” Oliver said. “(He) hit me at the flagstand, I gathered it up and the (S.O.B) hit me again. It is what it is.

“His daddy can volunteer to write us a check if he wants to pay for this car or put another one back together.”

For his part, Fatscher seemed contrite after the incident, which also forced him out of the race with a radiator issue.

“He got a little bit loose, and it was just my bad there,” Fatscher said. “I got into him. It was definitely my fault there, so I’m sorry about that.”

The second half of the race was a lot calmer, much to the relief of Cole Williams, who stayed out front in order to pick up a monumental victory.

“This is freakin’ awesome,” Williams said. “I think this is the biggest win of our career. I knew if we could keep this nose clean, we could have a shot at it.”

Jon Beach scored a runner-up finish while Jack Smith, Austin Kunert and Colin Nickolai rounded out the top five.

The program closed with the Late Model Stock feature, which wrapped up in the wee hours of Monday morning.

After midnight, Snyder let it all hang during a handful of restarts late in the race to score a breakthrough victory over runner-up Jared Fryar.

“It’s awesome,” said Snyder, son of NBC racing announcer Marty Snyder. “It’s been a tough road. We’ve had a lot of problems, a lot of freak accidents, and what better place for it to come than Bristol Motor Speedway.”