Bristol poised for high-speed action in Super Late Model race

Raphael Lessard grabbed the pole position with a time of 14.550, which was five-hundredths of a second faster than the time of 14.602 that put Carl Edwards on the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at BMS last August. All told, four drivers were faster than Edwards during Saturday’s qualifying session, and seven were quick enough to earn a front-row spot in last August’s Cup race.

Despite a lack of experience at BMS, Lessard backed up his fast lap in qualifying by holding off the field during the first of two 35-lap qualifying races on Saturday evening, giving him the pole position for Sunday’s 100-lap feature race. The 15-year-old French-Canadian had his car on the edge for the entire 35 laps, getting sideways on more than one occasion in order to hold off Stephen Wallace for the win.

Lessard doesn’t mind a loose race car, and he arrived in Bristol with a strategy so bold his crew chief had to dial him back a bit. After that discussion, Lessard compromised by lifting off the gas for a split-second when he went through the corners.

“I thought I could go wide-open all the way around, but my crew chief told me it wasn’t a good idea,” he said. “So I just laid back a second. It was fun.”

While Lessard led the first qualifying race wire-to-wire, Chandler Smith was able to wrestle the lead away from NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Bubba Wallace early in the second qualifying race. Once he got out in front, the 14-year-old from Jasper, Georgia, held off veteran Jake Crum to pick up the win while Wallace faded to third.

Smith said driving up into Victory Lane on Saturday was quite a thrill, but he added that there’s some work that needs to be done if he wants to make a return trip on Sunday.

“When you go driving up that ramp, it’s incredible,” Smith said. “I think we need to work on short-run speed a little bit and get it snugged up there, but I feel like we’ve got a good piece for now.”

While the Super Late Models had duel qualifying races, Saturday’s qualifying sessions locked in the fields for Sunday’s Late Model Stock and Crate Late Model features. Josh Berry won the Late Model pole with a time of 15.547 seconds while Carson Hocevar took the Crate Late Model pole after laying down a lap of 14.884.

In the Late Model race, local driver Nate Monteith will start 11th while Hayden Woods and Danny O’Quinn will start side-by-side in 15th and 16th respectively.

As he prepares for Sunday’s 100-lap feature, Hocevar is leaning heavy on the expertise of former NASCAR driver Johnny Benson, who won a Camping World Truck Series race at BMS 10 years ago. Benson’s advice to Hocevar was to find a way to get his car to stick to the bottom lane of the track.

“Johnny told me mainly that I’ll want to run the bottom,” Hocevar said. “I feel like it’ll be the bottom groove for most of the race, and we’ll try to stay there as long as possible, but I feel like as the tires wear, you’ll start to move up a little bit.

“I don’t think you’ll get any higher than the middle of the track.”

Drivers in all three divisions feel like the lower groove is going to be the fastest way around the half-mile track on Sunday. With just 100 laps in each race, it will be hard for the higher groove to get rubbered in like it did over the course of the 300- and 500-lap NASCAR races that were run in Bristol last month.

“It’s going to be low, on the bottom,” Lessard said. “I went up higher in practice, and there wasn’t that much grip. It’s going to be hard to pass, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Racing is set to get underway at BMS on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Super Late Model feature will be first, followed by the Crate Late Model and Late Model Stock races. All three races will be 100 laps.