Short Track U.S. Nationals: Hundreds of drivers invade BMS

Overlooking the obvious difference between the gentile, manicured fairways of Pebble Beach and the steep concrete banks of Bristol Motor Speedway, Busch might have a point, at least when it comes to the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

In the same way that anyone with a set of golf clubs can attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open, hundreds of drivers will haul their racing machines to BMS this weekend in search of fame and fortune at the most celebrated half-mile racetrack in the country. Over 500 cars in six classes will hit the high banks on Friday for practice before qualifying and racing commence this weekend.

If they are fast enough to make Sunday’s main event, local blue-collar racers like Nate Monteith, Duke Bare, Blake Jones and Danny O’Quinn will have the chance to trade paint with the likes of NASCAR regulars Bubba Wallace and John Hunter Nemechek in Sunday’s 100-lap feature.

O’Quinn is a veteran driver who got his start just up the road at Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia. He eventually earned a shot at an Xfinity Series ride with Jack Roush, where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 2006.

Racing is now just a hobby for O’Quinn, but he is excited about the chance to prove himself once again at BMS.

“When I first heard about the Short Track U.S. Nationals going to be held at Bristol Motor Speedway, it goes without saying that I was very excited,” O’Quinn said. “I was going to do whatever it took to be able to get a car ready to race at BMS, because no way was I going to miss out on running this show. I’m telling you, it’s going to be something special.”

After last week’s practice session, it appears that the 32-year-old is going to be a factor this weekend. O’Quinn was consistently inside the top 10 on the speed charts in his Highland Motorsports machine, which was prepared by crew chief Wade Day.

That’s quite an accomplishment considering how fast the speeds were last weekend.

“Some people might have a hard time believing it, but the Late Models this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway will be running faster lap times than what the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars are turning,” O’Quinn said. “I’ve got many laps under me racing at Bristol in a NASCAR Xfinity Series car and the Camping World Truck. But from open testing for the Short Track U.S. Nationals, I was running faster around the place than I’ve ever been. The cornering speeds especially are much quicker in the Late Model, and the G-forces are incredible.”

Indeed, Dalton Armstrong was quickest during the Super Late Model practice last weekend, and his fastest lap of 14.501 was better than Denny Hamlin’s Cup Series track record of 14.573, which was recorded last August.

The difference in speed certainly got the attention of Wallace, who competed in the Xfinity race at BMS last month. When he climbed out of his car following practice last weekend, Wallace had to catch his breath.

“I definitely couldn’t pass up this opportunity when it presented itself to come up here and have some fun,” Wallace said. “The speeds are outrageous.”

Practice will get underway on Friday at noon for all divisions. The session is scheduled to continue until 8:30 p.m.. On Saturday, there will be another morning practice session followed by qualifying for the Street Stock, Modified and Compact divisions in the afternoon.

Racing will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with a pair of 50-lap Super Late Model qualifying races, which will be followed by the Street Stock, Compact and Modified features.

Racing will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday and culminate with 100-lap Late Model, Pro Late Model and Super Late Model features. For a full schedule of events and ticket information, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.