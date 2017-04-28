Model A Restorers race the clock uphill in Unicoi

An uphill race against the clock open to about a dozen classes of pre-1934 Fords, the competition drew close two dozen drivers competing in 15 to 16 cars.

“Some cars have more than one driver,” said Ken Miller, an 83-year-old Model A racer from Greeneville who chairs the local hill-climb committee.

“One car has four or five drivers. They’re a club and they take turns working on the car and driving the car in hill climbs.”

“It’s just for sport,” Miller said. “And the camaraderie is real good.”

The prizes are “attaboys, bragging rights and plaques,” Miller said. But it’s enough to draw a good crowd and to make a good impact on the local economy.

Miller said the restorers and their fans — including a group from Canada who came down just to watch — had filled about half the rooms at the Mountain Inn Suites in Erwin, where the club had set up a hospitality room to make them welcome. And Unicoi Alderman Doug Hopson reported at lunchtime Friday that the restaurants around Unicoi were packed.

Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch told the county economic development board earlier this week the overall economic impact of the hill climb is estimated at several hundred thousand dollars, and the community was fortunate to have it back.

“We don’t do it every year. The last one we had was 2015,” Miller said. And when asked about this year’s attendance, he responded “We’ve had better.

“We’re all getting older. Most of us are retired. Just about all of us are (at or beyond) late 50s or 60s. And there are quite a few of us who are my age. Most of us have known each other for years from different events around the country.

“I like to tell people, when we were little boys we played with cars and we never grew out of it. As we got bigger, the cars did too, and we’re still playing with cars.”

