BMS marks 25 years with Food City as sponsor

Monday’s race marked the 25th anniversary of Food City’s title sponsorship of the spring Cup Series race at BMS.

Food City’s association with the track actually started 30 years ago with the first Food City Family Race night in 1987. Five years later, the Abingdon, Virginia, based grocery chain upped its involvement by sponsoring a Cup series race. Alan Kulwicki was the winner of the inaugural Food City 500, which was run on April 5, 1992.

To show just how much has changed over the last 25 years, Jeff Gordon was still seven months away from making his first Cup Series start when the first Food City 500 was run, Bruton Smith was nearly four years away from buying the track and the seating capacity was less than half of what it is now.

During an interview on Monday, Food City CEO Steve Smith noted that the partnership has been beneficial for both parties.

“We have 124 stores,” Smith said. “When we started sponsoring the race back in '92, we were about half of that. So we’ve doubled the size of our company during that time.”

The relationship between Food City and BMS is the second-longest such partnership in NASCAR.

BASH BROTHERS: Kurt and Kyle Busch came into Monday’s race as the winningest active drivers at BMS with five wins apiece, but it didn’t take them long to fall out of contention.

Kurt brought out the first caution of the day with a spin on the front straightaway on lap 56. The damage to Busch’s No. 41 Chevy brought out the red flag, and although he was able to return to the track, he could only manage 25th place finish, six laps off the pace.

Kyle brought out the third caution of the day on lap 211 when a blown tire sent his No. 18 Toyota careening into the wall. His Joe Gibbs Racing team was able to repair the damage to his car, and Kyle was actually able to battle back to seventh place before another blown tire ended his day on 385. He finished 35th.

SLIP SILDIN’ AWAY: Dale Earnhardt Jr. struggled during the early stages of Monday’s race to get his car fast enough to run in the top 10.

He was still trying to solve that riddle when his car started leaking oil during the third caution period, which resulted in fluid getting on his right-side tire prior to a restart on lap 219. When Earnhardt pushed his pedal to the metal on the restart, his car slipped up into the wall between turns 1 and 2, signaling the end of his day.

“Came out of the pits and there was oil in the pit stall,” he said after climbing out of his No. 88 Chevy. “We came out and went right into the wall. I don’t know what it was, but think that might be the end of the day.”

Earnhardt finished 38th.

SOLID DAY FOR BAYNE: Knoxville native Trevor Bayne battled his way to an 11th-place finish on his home track on Monday, continuing the upward trend for his Roush Fenway Racing team.

“I’m really happy with our cars and the way we ran here,” Bayne said. “We’re able to run right around the top 10 every single week right now and that’s a huge improvement.”

Bayne is now 13th in the points standings.

WHERE THEY STAND: Despite the fact that he led a race-high 202 laps, Kyle Larson wasn’t able to seal the deal on Monday.

But he can take solace in the fact that he’s leaving Bristol with a commanding lead in the points. Larson’s sixth-place finish gives him a 27-point lead over Chase Elliott heading into next week’s race at Richmond.

Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski round out the top five. Jimmie Johnson, who won his second straight race on Monday, moved up to sixth.