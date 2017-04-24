Rainy Sunday leads to exciting Monday for some at BMS

Instead, the youngsters were about to watch their first NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“They were excited,” Miranda said. “When we said yesterday if it got rained out, they would get to miss school and we would stay the extra day, they were hoping it was rained out.”

The kids got their wish, but not everybody was as fortunate when the Food City 500 was forced to be held on Monday after Sunday was a complete washout.

When the McCartys saw Sunday’s forecast on Saturday, they reserved a room for Sunday night even though they weren’t planning on staying if the race went on as planned.

“We were going to drive home after the race, but when we saw the weather, we decided to get a room because it looked like it would rain all day,” Miranda said.

Sunday’s weather was as bad as anybody around the track could remember. Rain fell all day and there was never a chance to start the race, which was postponed even before it was supposed to have begun.

“The biggest difficulty for me is what it puts on the race fans,” Jerry Caldwell, Bristol Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager, said. “They’re our No. 1 priority and I hate for them to have to make other arrangements and come back. But we’re excited to have a great day today.

”You have to focus on the things you can control. That’s what we want to do today, put on a great race and entertain the fans that were able to stay around.”

The attendance wasn’t what it would have been without Sunday’s rain, but many fans came back and watched Jimmie Johnson take the checkered flag for the 82nd victory of his career, just his second at Bristol.

For Bob Rath of Needles, California, staying an extra day forced him to change his plane ticket, and everybody knows what that means.

“A little over $300,” he said.

Rath, who had already attended races at Daytona and Fontana — those two times he had his RV in the infield — said it was an easy call to stay for his first Bristol race.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s just exciting to be here. I just love watching the races. This is a nice track. You can see everything from just about anywhere.”

Before the race, Caldwell spent some time at the entry gates, greeting fans on their way into the speedway. He said he noticed plenty who stayed were from far away.

“We sold tickets to all 50 states and 13 different countries,” he said. “Afterwards, we’ll be able to kind of tell through scan reports who was able to stick around.

“A lot of them were telling me they were taking a vacation day or calling in sick.”

The speedway tweeted an “official” excuse letter issued by Speedway Motorsports Inc. Executive Chairman Briton Smith, which stated, in part, “The postponement of Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway caused a flair up with my NASCAR condition. The chairman prescribed a healthy dose of short-track racing to fix my nerves. … I will be able to resume work on Tuesday, April 25.”

The gesture, although done in a tongue in-cheek manner, might have been necessary for some of those who came back.

For some far-away fans, missing work on Monday wasn’t too bad. Getting back in time for Tuesday was going to be a challenge.

Eric Leduc of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was visiting with a group of friends attending their first Bristol race.

“It wasn’t too hard,” he said of getting out of work on Monday. “We’ll make up for it at the end of the week.”

All of his friends said it was an easy decision to make even though they were facing a drive of 12-13 hours immediately after the race.

“We just have to drive all night and go back to work tomorrow morning,” Jason Ourada said. “It’s worth it. This track is awesome.”

Not even a flood at a campground could dampen the enthusiasm of some race fans. Joey Hood, a graduate of East Tennessee State University who lives in Louisville, Kentucky, was part of an unofficial ETSU reunion that was almost washed away at the nearby Earhart Campground when the Beaver Creek rushed over its banks.

“It was brutal,” Hood said. “We come in and we do it every year for both races. We camp and it’s something we’ve always done.

“Last night we were at Buffalo Wild Wings and we got a call to come and get the camper. By the time we got there we just made it out. We were the first one in and the last one out.”

Despite the flood and having to stay an extra day, Hood and his buddies can’t wait to do it again.

“We’ll keep doing it as long as Mother Nature will let us,” he said. “You always plan, when you’re coming in for the NASCAR race, that you might have an extra day. It looks like we’re going to have a good day so that’s what’s important.”