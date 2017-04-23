Rains start, race doesn't; postponed to Monday

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is now scheduled to take the green flag at 1 p.m. on Monday. Gates at Bristol Motor Speedway will open at 11 a.m.

A dire forecast that called for steady rain well into Sunday night prompted NASCAR officials to postpone the race. The decision was announced just after noon during the drivers’ meeting. According to The Weather Channel, skies will be cloudy on Monday, but the chance of rain will drop to 25 percent by 1 p.m. with just a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening.

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start in the front row when the green flag finally waves. The two drivers claimed the first two starting positions based on owner’s points after Friday’s qualifying session was cancelled due to rain.

During the three practice sessions over the weekend, the Toyota contingent was consistently at or near the top of the speed charts, led by Kyle Busch and Erik Jones. Jones will start Monday’s race 14th while Busch starts 15th.

Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano will round out the top five on the starting grid. Kevin Harvick (10th), Jimmie Johnson (11th), Trevor Bayne (12th), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (20th) and Matt Kenseth (22nd) are among the other notables set to chase the checkered flag on Monday.