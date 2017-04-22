Lots of uncertainty heading into BMS Cup race

Even the veterans in the garage area have no idea what to expect as 500 laps unfold on the mercurial track surface at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch have five Cup wins apiece at BMS. Brad Keselowski has a pair of Cup wins and four top-fives. Jimmie Johnson has struggled to adapt to the track over the years, but he does have seven Cup points titles to his name and one Cup win in Bristol.

And yet, when you ask these drivers what Sunday’s race is going to look like, they all have different answers, and none of them sound all that definitive.

“It’s changing,” Keselowski said after the first of two Cup practice sessions on Saturday morning. “The surface was real slick and then it was really grippy and then it started to slicken back up. It’s going to be an evolving surface race, so that just means it’s gonna be tough. We’re supposed to be the best, so we’ll have to figure it out.”

A couple of factors have led to the uncertainty drivers and crew chiefs are feeling this weekend. The first is a substance known as VHT, a black resin used primarily in drag racing to help dragsters establish grip at the starting line. BMS officials experimented with the substance last August, putting it down on the bottom lane of the track in an effort to try to restore the lower groove, a move that Johnson said won approval from the drivers’ council following the race.

That led BMS to double down on the strategy this spring, laying down a strip of VHT through the corners that is approximately a car-and-a-half wide. During all three Cup practice sessions, things went according to plan as drivers stuck exclusively to the bottom lane.

“As far as the VHT, Bristol is the perfect place to apply it because of the concrete and the fact that they have the drag strip out in the backyard here,” Kurt Busch said. “Yes, it’s tough to trust. It’s tough to predict because we don’t run on it all that much.”

While VHT can stay sticky for weeks at a dragway, running a full field of stock cars over the substance for 500 laps will wear the VHT out much quicker, which could send cars scrambling back up the track at some point during Sunday’s race in search of the high line that has been so dominant at BMS for the last four years.

After Saturday’s final Cup practice, most drivers were resigned to the fact that the bottom groove wouldn’t last for the entire race on Sunday.

“During the course of a 500 lap race, I think our issue is that we literally just run it off and use it up,” Johnson said. “At the start of a race, I think the lanes are more equal, but I think at the end of the race, there’s really not much you can do for that.”

While it seems easy for drivers to simply move up the track and start rubbering up the top groove when the grip goes away down low, the tire combination may not allow for that. During Friday’s Cup practice, Joey Logano went up to the middle groove to avoid a slower car and quickly found himself spinning toward the wall on the frontstretch.

“With all the marbles up there, it was like you popped a tire,” Logano said. “It just went straight into the wall. It’s amazing how quick it did that.”

The tire combination Goodyear brought to Bristol this year is the same one that has been run at the track since 2014, so the marbles coming off the tires during practice has caught everyone off guard, but Keselowski is trying to take it all in stride.

“Nothing ever surprises me, but the tire plays a lot into it” said Keselowski, Logano’s teammate at Penske Racing. “It’s got a lot of marbles. At Bristol the last few years, there haven’t been a lot of marbles, and now we have marbles. It’s just part of the game.”

To show just how fluid the situation has been this weekend, Kyle Busch was reasonably certain the bottom groove was going to remain the preferred way around the track on Friday afternoon. But by the time he climbed out of the car following final practice on Saturday, he seemed all but certain that the Food City 500 would be a free-for-all with every driver searching from the apron to the wall for the fastest route around the half-mile oval.

At a track that has long operated under the late Jeff Byrd’s motto of “Exceed Expectations, the drivers navigating BMS on Sunday will have to embrace a new motto: “Embrace the Unexpected.”