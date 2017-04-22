Burton wins rain-shortened Zombie 125

Burton found himself out front when the rain drops arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway and washed out the NASCAR K&N East Series race after 70 laps, giving the son of Jeff Burton his first win at the half-mile track his dad won a Cup Series race on back in 2008.

“My dad, he’s like a notebook full of advice because he’s been doing it for so many years,” Harrison Burton said. “He’s lived through almost all the experience you can in racing, so I made sure I learned from him as much as I could and really wrote down all the secrets that he has. But I can’t tell you because they’re secrets.”

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT?: The track changed drastically for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers between Friday’s lone practice session and the two sessions on Saturday morning.

The one constant was Kyle Busch, who posted the second fastest lap on Friday and topped the speed charts in both sessions on Saturday morning. After getting edged out by Erik Jones on Friday, Busch got around BMS in 14.890 seconds in the first practice session on Saturday morning, and his time of 14.925 was tops in final practice. Jones was also consistently fast, posting the second-fastest lap in Saturday’s first session and the sixth-fastest during final practice.

While posting a fast lap is impressive, analyzing a driver’s 10-lap average in practice can be a better indicator of which cars are capable of getting to the front and staying there under green-flag conditions during Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin, Busch and Kyle Larson posted the best 10-lap averages on Friday while Jones, Kasey Kahne and Chase Elliott topped that list in Saturday’s first practice session. As conditions changed, the names atop the 10-lap averages saw a shake-up in the final session as Kahne, Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano led the way while Busch and Jones rounded out the top five.

BACK OF THE PACK: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was set to start the Food City 500 in the sixth row, but a mishap during Saturday’s first practice changed all that.

Stenhouse was forced to go to his backup car after hitting the wall during practice, and as a result, he’ll start the race at the tail end of the field.

“I had just been really loose and just got down in the corner and it took off,” Stenhouse said. “I thought I saved it and just got the right-rear into the wall.”

INDY ADVICE: There has been a buzz in the motorsports community this week following the announcement that two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will race in the Indianapolis 500 this year.

Kurt Busch, who ran sixth in the Indy 500 back in 2014, was asked on Friday what advice he’d offer to Alonso, who will be competing in his first IndyCar race this May.

“I don’t have any advice for a Formula One world champion,” Busch said. “I think he’ll be perfect for the situation. I think he’ll do really well.”

While Alonso is an accomplished racer, there are some things about the Indy 500 that Busch said will take your breath away as a driver competing in the event for the first time.

“I guess that would be my advice for Alonso,” Busch said. “It’s hard to get used to that amount of people and the amount of pageantry and the celebration that’s going on Sunday morning.”