Jones pulls away late for second straight Xfinity win

Jones got the nose of his No. 20 Toyota underneath Ryan Blaney’s No. 22 Ford with 20 laps remaining and the two cars made contact between turns 1 and 2. The battle for real estate sent Blaney sliding up the banking while Jones shot ahead into the lead where he held off the field on one final restart with three laps to go to win his second consecutive Xfinity Series race and his second spring race in a row at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We were racing hard,” said Jones, who overcame a pit road speeding penalty with 70 laps to go. “We ended up getting a lead and just held on to it from there. We finally got some clean air and had enough to hang on until the end.

“It’s a race I won’t forget for a long time.”

After restarting at the tail end of the lead lap with 65 laps to go, Jones benefited from three quick cautions, which allowed him to pick up a lot of ground on restarts. Jones said his Toyota was strong on the short runs, which allowed him to get to second place right behind Blaney with 20 laps to go.

While the flurry of caution flags helped Jones, Blaney said the succession of short runs in the final 50 laps hurt his chances of winning. Blaney’s Ford got stronger on long green-flag runs, so when he found himself trying to hold off Jones with 20 laps to go, he was fighting a losing battle.

“We needed about 25 laps to even out and then after 30 we could really start making ground when we moved up,” Blaney said after salvaging a runner-up finish. “We’ve got to figure out how to get our cars better with short-run speed. It’s hard to hold on position like that and these races never come down to long runs.”

Despite the fact that Jones made contact to grab the lead, Blaney didn’t fault the 20-year-old for standing his ground with victory in his sights.

“Yeah, it was just a racing deal,” Blaney said. “I felt like I had to protect the bottom the best I could. He got in there hard as well and we just made contact. That’s hard racing. I knew I pushed the issue.”

For the first half of Saturday’s race, it appeared that nobody was going to be able to catch Kyle Larson. Larson wrestled the lead away from Jones on lap 25 and dominated the rest of the 85-lap first stage, slicing high and low on the concrete banking to put all but eight cars a lap down by the end of the segement.

But Larson’s car wasn’t the same after a rain delay that came during the second segment and lasted an hour and 40 minutes. The rain washed the rubber off the top groove of the track and confined Larson’s Chevy to the bottom groove.

A flat right-rear tire with less than 40 laps remaining and a subsequent penalty for a commitment line violation ended Larson’s chance of winning, but a late charge allowed him to salvage a seventh-place finish.

A bit of nifty pit strategy helped rookie Daniel Hemric win the second stage, which locked him in as one of four Xfinity Series regulars to race for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize during the final 130-lap stage.

The Dash 4 Cash wound up being a war of attrition. Brendan Gaughan was the first to bow out after crashing on lap 245. Cole Custer was collected in an incident on lap 262 before Justin Allgaier got tangled up with teammate William Byron to bring out the final caution on lap 293, leaving Hemric to collect the cash with his fifth-place finish.

“Such a great performance from our guys,” Hemric said. “To come from a lap down, get the Lucky Dog and just get better and better every stop was a true testament to my group of guys.”

Daniel Suarez capped off a strong day for Joe Gibbs Racing with a third-place finish. Elliott Sadler battled his way back to finish fourth, increasing his points lead over JR Motorsports teammate William Byron to 16 points.