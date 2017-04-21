Stakes high for Xfinity race, even without Cup stars

But the drivers competing in Saturday’s race don’t believe that a lack of Cup superstars will make for an easy day on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.

“The caliber of drivers we’re seeing right now in this series are as good as I’ve ever seen,” said Justin Allgaier, who was the fastest driver during Friday’s Xfinity Series practice session. “For me personally, it does change the feel of the weekend, but you’re not changing the competitiveness of it.”

The Cup drivers who are running in this week’s Xfinity race include Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney. All youngsters who came up racing side-by-side with the Xfinity Series regulars they will be competing against on Saturday.

“We all kind of grew up racing each other,” Allgaier said. “There’s kind of a whole group of us who have raced together for a long time and know each other very well.”

The stakes will be raised this week for the Xfinity Series regulars, who will be eligible to participate for $100,000 thanks to the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program. Allgaier won the first Dash 4 Cash race of the season in Phoenix, so a win for him on Saturday would net him another $100,000 and keep him eligible for a $1 million payout if he can win all four Dash 4 Cash events.

Michael Annett, Allgaier’s teammate at JR Motorsports, said the Dash 4 Cash format makes Saturday’s race feel like one of the standalone Xfinity events that take place are separate from a Cup race.

“You always have that different feel when it is a dash for cash race and there is a limit on Cup drivers,” he said.

Annett will be looking for a reversal of fortune when he takes to the track on Saturday. In his first season at JR Motorsports, Annett has suffered through a slow start while three of his teammates have propelled themselves into the top five in the points standings. Elliott Sadler is leading the points, William Byron is second and Allgaier is fifth.

Coming off a rough three-year stint as a full-time Cup driver with an underfunded team, Annett said he has struggled to adjust his approach to maximize the fast cars he’s been blessed with this season.

“I have three teammates in the top five, and I’m not, so it’s definitely a disappointment,” he said. “I’ve talked to guys on the team and I put it all on myself because the cars are there. We know that. I have to get more aggressive and take more chances.”

Annett said a week off following the Texas race gave him a chance to clear his head and rethink his approach, and he hopes the opportunity to refocus will pay dividends this week.

Bubba Wallace, on the other hand, is on quite a roll. After a crash at Daytona relegated him to a 33rd-place finish, Wallace has rattled off five straight sixth-place finishes to move to fourth in the points standings.

While Wallace is enjoying plenty of success on the track, his Roush-Fenway Racing team is only sponsored through next month’s race in Charlotte, which Wallace says has lit a fire under the entire team.

“We’re treating it race-by-race,” he said. “Charlotte’s our last one so far, but that’s still a month away, so we’ve still got a lot of unfinished business. We’ve just got to keep doing our thing.

“I think one reason we’re running so good is we’re backed into a corner this year and we’ve got to come out swinging. We just have to keep fighting.”

Qualifying for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 is set for Saturday morning at 9:30. The race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.