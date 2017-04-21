Weather puts Larson out front again

And for the second time, Larson has inclement weather to thank.

Friday’s Cup qualifying session was cancelled after rain rolled through the area on Friday morning, forcing NASCAR and track officials to scrub the qualifying session in favor of practice sessions for the Cup, Xfinity and K&N East teams. The field for the Food City 500 was set according to owner’s points, which put Larson on the pole with Chase Elliott joining him on the front row.

Larson and Elliott also started side-by-side when qualifying for the race in Martinsville was rained out earlier this month. Larson has been red hot over the first seven races of the season with a win at Fontana and four runner-up finishes.

TALKIN’ ABOUT PRACTICE: With Cup qualifying out of the picture, the focus on Friday quickly turned to getting in some quality track time with no assurance that the weather on Saturday will allow for more practice.

During the Cup practice session, Erik Jones headlined a strong day for the Toyota entries by laying down the fastest lap. He was joined in the top six by Kyle Busch (second), Martin Truex Jr. (fourth), Matt Kenseth (fifth) and Denny Hamlin (sixth). Ryan Blaney was able to log the third-fastest lap of the day in the Wood Brothers Ford.

The only car to receive any damage during the practice session was Joey Logano’s Ford, which smacked the wall while trying to avoid Danica Patrick.

“I thought the 10 was letting me go, and then she went into the corner and that put me in the outside lane, which I didn’t think was a big deal,” Logano said. “With all the marbles up there, it was like you popped a tire. It just went straight into the wall.”

Despite the damage, Logano said he believed the damage was slight and will be able to be fixed.

UP TO SPEED?: There were plenty of question marks swirling around Dale Earnhardt Jr. when he returned to competition in Daytona this season.

After missing half of the 2016 season due to symptoms that followed a head injury, Earnhardt said his fellow competitors would ultimately be the best judges of when he had returned to form. Jimmie Johnson, Earnhardt’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, said the process of getting re-acclimatized to racing in the Cup Series after a long layoff is difficult.

“When you miss that much time from the car, the sport changes, your sensitivity to what you feel in the race car kind of fades,” Johnson said. “To be as sharp as you need to to find five-hundredths of a second to be competitive, it’s tough and it takes reps.”

Earnhardt has had his share of struggles early in the season, finishing outside the top 30 three times. But he showed Johnson something by bouncing back with a fifth-place finish at Texas last time out.

“To go to Texas two weeks ago and to run as competitive as he did at a treacherous track, your sensitivity to sliding the tires needed to be as sharp as ever,” Johnson said. “I think that’s a great indication of him finding that last little bit. He’s ready to go to victory lane.”

WAKE UP CALL: With rain in the forecast this weekend, drivers may have to be on their toes as the schedule will be subject to change.

That has been a challenge for Danica Patrick in the past, and she’s hoping for at least a 30-minute warning from NASCAR if the Food City 500 is delayed.

“NASCAR doesn’t always do the best job of giving us a lot of notice,” she said. “There have been many times that I’ve been in the bus in my pajamas and they’re like, ‘Green flag in 15 minute.’

“Hopefully NASCAR can do a little bit better job of giving us a little bit more than 15 minutes until green.”