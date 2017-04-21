Bump-and-run seems to have fallen out of favor on short tracks

Many of the most memorable moments at Bristol Motor Speedway involve a driver putting a fender to a slower car, sending the vehicle drifting up the track and creating room to make a pass. For drivers like Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon, this move led to dramatic victories.

But for the new breed of NASCAR superstars, moving another car out of the way instead of finding a way to make a clean pass seems to have fallen out of favor. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, chalked it up to the evolution of the sport.

“There’s less grudges amongst drivers in today’s era. Right or wrong, it’s just how it is,” Johnson said on Friday morning in the BMS media center. “We’re all a bit more sensitive to it now, especially inside the cars. I’m sure the old fans are a little frustrated about it, and I guess maybe the new fans are, but it’s just kind of the evolution of this generation of driver.”

Two incidents during the past year illustrate how the perception of the bump-and-run has changed among drivers in the Cup garage. The first came last season when Carl Edwards used the bump-and-run to get past his teammate Kyle Busch to win a race in Richmond. The second came at Martinsville last month when Ricky Stenhouse made contact with Kyle Busch to keep from going a lap down at the end of a segment.

Johnson said the outrage over the incident in Richmond was probably due to the fact that Edwards and Busch were teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing. As for the incident at Martinsville, Johnson chalked it up to the increased intensity brought on by stage racing.

While he allows that there is a time and a place in the sport for the bump-and-run, Johnson said he won’t do it because he isn’t very good at it.

“I’m so bad with the bump-and-run that it’s a bump-and-crash,” he said. “I found that for me personally it takes more time to set up a soft nudge than it does to just pass them. And that’s just been my style over the years.”

Kurt Busch has never shied away from physical racing on short tracks. When he won his five Cup races at BMS, the single-groove racing surface made the bump-and-run essential to making passes, especially late in the race with victory hanging in the balance.

For his part, Busch can’t figure out why physical racing on short tracks is suddenly frowned upon while beating and banging have become commonplace in the once genteel realm of road-course racing.

“It’s crazy,” Busch said. “We can all go to road courses, which are almost the hottest ticket to get right now, because there is so much beating, banging, thrashin’, and the way I grew up watching races is that road courses had a little bit more of a gentleman’s agreement. So they flip-flopped.

“Just a simple bump-and-run at a short track, I mean, I grew up with that. It’s just kind of funny how certain things are digested now.”

Much of the story this season has been on the emergence of a group of dynamic young drivers, led by Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, who will share the front row in Sunday’s Food City 500. Many folks might expect this pack of youngsters to roll out onto the high banks of BMS with guns a'blazing. But Elliott said that’s not the case.

“The area I came from and the racing we did, among the guys you knew could win each weekend, I didn’t feel like those were the guys that were wrecking people,” he said.

Still, if victory is in his sights near the end of Sunday’s race, Elliott said he will not back away from doing what Edwards did in Richmond in order to secure his first Cup win.

“I think at times, if the situation is right, I think if you do have the opportunity to move a guy out of the way or do what it takes to get by them, (you do it),” Elliott said. “But in a lot of situations, it’s just easy to make a mistake and wreck people. At the end of the day, you don’t want to make that mistake. It’s a fine line.”