Allgaier aiming for another big day in Bristol

After a few years of toiling away in the ARCA Series, Allgaier was a 24-year-old looking to establish himself in NASCAR when he rolled into Bristol Motor Speedway for the Scotts Turf Builder 300. As the final laps wound down, Allgaier was able to outrun his Penske Racing teammate Brad Keselowski to earn his first career Xfinity Series win at his favorite track.

“That day I was really fortunate to have my boss at the time Roger Penske up on the spotter stand watching me race my teammate for the win,” Allgaier said. “I think that if you could script something, you’d script it the way my first one came.”

Driving his car up into victory lane was a surreal experience for the Illinois native, who had first come to Bristol as a fan years before. Any win is big when you’re a young driver trying to make a name for yourself, but Allgaier said a win at Bristol carries extra weight.

“If you can get a win at somewhere like Bristol, there’s a ton of very well-respected drivers that say, man, if they could go to victory lane at Bristol, that would mean the most to them,” he said. “That really puts it into perspective how great this place is.”

In the years since that groundbreaking win, Allgaier has developed a comfort level on the unforgiving concrete banks of BMS. He said he’s always just felt at home in Bristol, and that has held true through all the changes to the track surface in recent years.

If Allgaier had his druthers, he’d be able to use the middle lane that served him so well during his win over Keselowski back in 2010. But as the racing groove has moved up to the wall and now back down to the bottom just above the apron, Allgaier has learned to take what the track gives him.

“When you’re stuck to a groove, whether it be the bottom or the top, having the discipline to really focus in and find the intricacies of those lanes is sometimes a challenge,” Allgaier said. “Bristol is one of those places where there’s not a way to get out and away from it. If you have to run the bottom, you have to be disciplined.”

Even though the track has changed drastically over the past seven years, Allgaier said the moving target of which line to take through the corners hasn’t changed his approach as a driver. While his corner entry points have obviously changed, his feel for how to get around the track has stayed the same.

“Whether you run the top, the bottom or the middle, the basic principles of the racetrack are very similar,” he said. “I think once you understand how to get around Bristol, and you get that comfort level, I don’t know if the racetrack style changes that a whole lot.”

But Allgaier said the changes to the racing surface have impacted how the car is set up, which has been quite a curveball for crew chiefs in recent years. That only ups the degree of difficulty at a track that has always been a moving target for crew chiefs, who will watch a car go from tight to loose or vice versa over the course of a practice session or a race.

“We’re constantly fighting balance changes,” Allgaier said. “You might fight a tight condition at the beginning of practice and be loose by the end of it. Then you get into the race and it’s different yet. There are so many variables that play out throughout the course of the weekend.”

But in the end, Allgaier said the quest is to achieve an indescribable feel that comes when his car grabs the track just so, allowing him to flow through the corners almost effortlessly. When Allgaier and his team achieve this harmony, 100 laps will seem to roll by in no time flat.

Those are the days that live forever in Allgaier’s mind, days that make Bristol feel like home.

“When it’s clicking off and things are going, the last thing you want is a caution,” he said. “The last thing you want is to slow down or to have to make a pit stop because it’s just seamless.

“By the time the race rolls around, hopefully you’ve got it, and if you do, you’re going to have a good solid finish that day.”