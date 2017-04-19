Kurt, Kyle hope to make BMS Busch Country again

The Busch brothers will roll into town this weekend with five Cup series victories each at BMS, giving them the most Cup wins among active drivers. But for the Busches, those past triumphs must feel a bit like ancient history.

Kurt took to the half-mile oval quickly, winning in just his third start at the track back in 2002. From there, he roared to three consecutive wins at BMS during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. But his most recent win at BMS came back in the spring of 2006 before a series of radical changes to the track surface ended his dominance.

As Kurt’s fortunes faded, Kyle quickly exerted himself as a force to be reckoned with by winning the Food City 500 in 2007. When the track surface was changed from a single groove on the bottom to progressive banking, Kyle flourished, winning three out of four races at BMS during 2009 and 2010.

But in the four years after another change to the track surface in 2012 — the grinding down of the top groove, which inadvertently established the high line as the fastest way around the track — Kyle has struggled to find his form.

“It’s been kind of frustrating a little bit for me on the Cup side since the (track surface) grind, and I haven’t figured that out all the way yet,” Kyle Busch said. “We’ve had fast race cars the last several times there, but different things have happened that have kept us from being able to finish those races off and win another one.”

But this spring has both Busch brothers feeling optimistic. Efforts have been made to reestablish the bottom groove as the fastest way around the track, a move that could play into the hands of both drivers.

Kurt Busch certainly knew how to get his car working on the low line, and now that he’s back at Bristol in a Ford for the first time since leaving Roush Racing at the end of the 2005 season, he’s hoping to recapture some of that old magic.

“To me, getting around Bristol is all about low-end torque and being able to jump out of the corner with a lot of speed,” he said. “Doug Yates (engine builder) seems to have the right package for that at Bristol. Joey Logano has won a couple of races there recently. Brad Keselowski has been strong, as well. The Roush cars seem to run well every time we go there.”

Regardless of how the track surface responds to the most recent tinkering, both Busches will face the unknown of stage racing at BMS for the first time. Kurt believes the addition of segments and the enticement of picking up valuable points by winning those segments could lead to more beating and banging throughout the race.

“With these new segments this year, you might throw a door ding in there, a donut on somebody trying to get a stage win,” he said. “But then, you can’t risk too much and you don’t want damage for the rest of the race that will hurt you long term. So, it’s a balance.

“But, honestly, it’s good old short-track racing. There should be no problem in it.”