Race week offers plenty to do around Bristol Motor Speedway

But there are plenty of events and activities on tap this weekend to keep race fans occupied between now and the moment when the green flag falls on Sunday. Starting on Thursday, the fan zone will be open in the area between BMS and Bristol Dragway, allowing fans to shop for merchandise. Speedway Children’s Charities will also be offering track laps for kids on Thursday night between 7 and 9 p.m.

Things kick off in earnest on Friday as cars take to the track for Bush’s Beans Pole Day. The day will include practice sessions for both the Xfinity Series and Monster Energy Cup Series cars as well as Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying.

The Cup Series cars will take to the track first at 11:30 a.m. for a practice session that is scheduled to run until 12:55 p.m. The Xfinity Series cars will then hit the high banks from 1 until 1:55 p.m.

The NASCAR K&N Series machines will be up next for a final practice session before Saturday’s Zombie Auto 125. The K&N drivers will practice from 2-3:25 p.m. before the Xfinity series cars come back out for a final practice session from 3:30 until 4:45 p.m.

At 4:45 p.m., the Cup Series drivers will take the track to qualify for Sunday’s Food City 500. The final on-track event of the day will be the K&N qualifying session, which is slated to run from 6 until 6:30 p.m.

Away from the track, there will be live music in the fan zone starting at 11 a.m. A 5K race benefiting the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities will be run at 7:30 p.m.

A Seat Time Racing School session benefiting SCC will take place on the track from 8:30 until 11:30 p.m.

Also taking place at the track on Friday is the Food City Family Race night, which is celebrating its 30th year. From 4 until 9 p.m., fans will be able to get autographs from NASCAR drivers, look at show cars, test out simulators, watch live entertainment and try out free food samples.

Racing will take center stage on Saturday with a doubleheader featuring the Xfinity and K&N East cars. The Xfinity Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 is slated to start at 1 p.m. with the Zombie Motors 125 set to roll off around 4 p.m.

Outside the track, a wide variety of music and souvenir shopping options will be available throughout the day.

On Sunday, the pre-race track walk will start at 10:30 a.m. with a pre-race concert featuring country singer Russell Dickerson set for 12:20 p.m. The green flag for the Food City 500 will wave at 2 p.m.

For a complete list and further details about the week’s events, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.