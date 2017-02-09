Henderson team ready to start season

The two will split time in the No. 75 Food Country USA Toyotas this season for 10-12 races in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Holman, 33, has worked with the Henderson team since he was a teenager. He is one of the few drivers in NASCAR who still works at the race shop next to the crew guys. It gives him a good idea what adjustments have to be made to make the Truck faster.

“When I pull into the pits, I usually end up barking orders like, ‘You need two 9/16th (wrenches) and a hammer,’” Holman said. “It is an advantage how I know the cars when I’m driving them although you’ve got a lot of good people helping you. But, Charlie got a good deal with me because of that. He got a body man, a fabricator, who can do a lot of the work.”

Kligerman, 26, brings a different element. He is a TV personality, a co-host on the show ‘NASCAR America’ on the NBC Sports Network and a pit road reporter for the NBC coverage. He’s also a serious racer, someone who won nine races in the ARCA Series with Henderson crew chief Chris Carrier.

“For me, this only helps my day job and vice versa,” he said. “What you learn on the media side helps here because it gives you a whole different perspective. The cool thing is I get to race and have fun. When this whole deal started coming together, it just made sense.”

Kligerman, who made 12 starts in the Truck and Xfinity Series last season, also pens a couple of weekly columns for NBC and for an automotive magazine.

In many ways, the drivers reflect the team’s co-owners, Don Henderson and Debbie Creasy.

They are the children of team founder Charlie Henderson. Don, a former football player formerly worked as a jackman on the pit crew for his dad’s team. Debbie handles the team’s media relations and does more of the office work.

But, the quality the drivers share are their talent behind the wheel.

Hometown driver Holman won two season championships in the old Hooters Pro Cup Series and has also won a NASCAR K&N Series race for the team at Bristol Motor Speedway. His most surprising accomplishment came last season when he put the No. 75 truck on the pole for NASCAR’s annual visit to the Eldora (Ohio) Speedway dirt track.

“I’m very proud of how we’ve been able to have success, especially the Eldora pole,” Holman said. “It’s something most people didn’t suspect, but it didn’t blow me away. We had a good day there and now, we just have to put together a whole day.”

Kligerman, from Connecticut, has driven for some of the biggest names in the business. The list includes Roger Penske’s team where he teamed with Carrier. He also has driven for Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski and has a win at Talladega. But, he likes how the Henderson team, which first started racing at Kingsport Speedway in the mid-1970s with Larry Utsman behind the wheel, matches up with those larger teams.

“What you see with Roger Penske is he runs the race team like he runs his businesses. He has a very clean, buttoned-up business and that’s how he runs the race team,” Kligerman said. “I like how this team is located here instead of Charlotte where where 99 percent of the teams are located. They have more of a family-oriented race team and it reflects where their business has been successful.”

The plan for now is for Holman to be more of the short-track specialist, and Kligerman to be in the Truck for the first two races on the larger tracks of Daytona and Atlanta. They should have plenty of power under the hood with engines supplied by Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Parker will be more the super speedway guy and I will be more of the short-track guy,” Holman said. “That’s fine with me. I hope it plays to our strengths.”