Hamlin's win kicked off crazy sports year

The greatest 12-month span of finishes in American sports history started at last year’s “Great American Race.”

That’s when Hamlin edged fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. by .001 of a second for the closest finish in the 500’s history.

No one could have predicted what would have followed as far as dramatic endings.

A little over two months after that Daytona finish, Villanova beat North Carolina in a buzzer-beater to win the NCAA basketball championship.

The pros had their own dramatic finishes with the Golden State Warriors rallying from a 3-1 deficit to beat Oklahoma City in the NBA playoffs, only to see the Cleveland Cavaliers rally from 3-1 to beat them.

It ended a 51-year title drought for the city of Cleveland, but that paled in comparison to the 108-year drought with the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series.

Of course, the Cubs had to rally from a 3-1 deficit and eventually go to extra innings to beat the Cleveland Indians in that one.

The college football season had its share of dramatic finishes, none with the wide range of emotions as the end of the Tennessee-Georgia game. Josh Dobbs’ hail mary to JaJuan Jennings lifted the Vols after the Bulldogs had gone ahead on their own long bomb with 10 seconds left.

College football’s year ended with Clemson’s Deshaun Watson hitting Hunter Renfroe with just two seconds left to win over Alabama.

In between the start and finish of that season, Jimmie Johnson took advantage of a late caution at Homestead and raced to a seventh NASCAR championship. It tied him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the all-time record.

Then came Sunday’s historic comeback by the New England Patriots from 25 points down to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first ever Super Bowl to go to overtime. It gave Tom Brady a record fifth championship and put a cap on arguably the greatest 12-month span ever in American sports.

With hopefully plenty of more exciting finishes in store, the NASCAR season is fast approaching.

The Advance Auto Parts Clash is set for next week, Saturday, Feb. 18 and the Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26.

Food City 500 race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway is set for April 21-23, while local late model racing starts a month earlier.

A season preview with Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Mall at Johnson City with 30 race cars expected to be on display. It’s also a great opportunity for fans to meet the local drivers and the crew men who work on the cars.

A major goal of auto racing promoters is to get more kids involved in the sport and Lionel, the official diecast company of NASCAR, has come up with a different way of engaging those youngsters.

They are working with Texas Motor Speedway and elementary schools around the Dallas and Fort Worth area to have kids from kindergarten to five years old produce a paint scheme to be used on an actual Monster Cup Series car.

In the drag racing world, NHRA teams just wrapped up winter testing and its season opener, the NHRA Winternationals, is scheduled for this weekend in Pomona, Calif.

The formerly Bristol-based IHRA, now headquarter in West Palm Beach, Fla., kicked off its season last weekend in Immokalee, Fla. The IHRA is concentrating more on Sportsman racing this season. The organization also announced the 64th annual World Seires of Drag Racing would be returning to Cordova, Ill., after being in Memphis last season. That event takes place from Aug. 25-27.