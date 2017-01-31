NASCAR drivers give good account of themselves

In previous years, some network types have promoted NASCAR drivers as the 43 best drivers in the world.

That claim has been met with contempt by many fans of open-wheel racing. Many of those fans believe that no one driving relatively low tech stock cars can measure up to those who drive the more exotic machines.

What we’ve seen during the NASCAR offseason is those who race in the top stock car series can be considered some of the world’s elite.

Gordon teamed with Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor and Max Angelelli to drive a Cadillac DPi sports car to victory the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona this past weekend. While Gordon wasn’t in the car during the final stint, he still made a great account of himself and put himself in elite company,

He joined A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Jamie McMurray as the only drivers to win both the 24 Hours of Daytona, which is America’s premier sports car race, and the Daytona 500, the biggest stock car race.

In the NASCAR garage, there are currently three 24 Hours winners — A.J. Allmendinger, Kyle Larson and McMurray. Larson and McMurray were part of the winning Chip Ganassi Racing team two years ago, while Allmendinger’s racing resume’ includes being a former open wheel winner.

Larson won in another form of open wheel cars back in December as he and Kasey Kahne both won sprint car races in Australia. It’s not the first time those two have won races Down Under during the NASCAR offseason.

Three years ago, Larson also won the biggest sprint car race in New Zealand.

Talking about international competition, the Busch brothers also did well in the annual Race of Champions in Miami.

In open wheel cars that are unlike any other race cars on the planet, both Kurt and Kyle Busch won two races during the Champion of Champions competition. Kyle advanced to the semifinals of the event.

Juan Pablo Montoya, the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, and a veteran of both NASCAR and Formula One, won the event.

The next day, the Busch brothers led Team USA NASCAR to the Race of Champions final where they lost to former F1 champion Sebastien Vettel in separate races.

Carl Edwards and Jimmie Johnson have participated in the Race of Champions in the past, while Johnson and Gordon led Team USA to the 2002 ROC title.

During the NASCAR season, Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones finished 1-2 in the Slinger Nationals, which is one of the major late model stock car races in the Midwest. Jones and Chase Elliott are also former winners of the Snowball Derby, a premier late model race in Florida.

The point is, while it isn’t accurate to call NASCAR drivers the best 40 drivers in the world, they can certainly hold their own with others considered the world’s best.

———

Drag racing will be returning to the worldwide leader in sports.

The International Hot Rod Association and ESPN announced a multi-year agreement on Monday to renew their partnership after nearly a two-decade hiatus.

IHRA drag racing last appeared on ESPN in 1999, but will available this weekend with the Summitt Sportsman National Championship opener on the ESPN3 live streaming network.

When the IHRA professional series returns in 2018, the agreement will cover the drag racing organization’s national events.

———

Lonesome Pine Raceway released its 2017 season with 15 events on tap.

The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series kicks off the season on Saturday, April 8 with a championship schedule to run through Sept. 2.

Wayne Hale of Bluff City is the two-time defending late champion at the 3/8-mile asphalt track in Coeburn, Va., which will also host two special events with the Southeast Super Truck Series and the Super Cup Stock Car Series.

It is the sister track of Kingsport Speedway and both tracks will operate with the same rules for their weekly competition.