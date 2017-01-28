Harvick heads into season with new brand

The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford talked about getting back into the groove with the Daytona 500 just weeks away. The switch in car manufacturers is huge for Harvick, who has driven for Chevrolet his entire 16-year Cup Series career.

"We had a great time and enjoyed our time off," he said recently at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour. "We came home January 8 and flipped that switch back on to get into race mode. There is a lot going on with the switch to Ford and that is definitely a lot of motivation for the year to make it right."

Harvick, 41, knows that challenges lie ahead with a change in the rules package as well. With the change to Ford, Harvick is now learning what resources are available through the new manufacturer. The 35-time Cup Series winner described changes in technology as hardest part of the transition.

That's fine as long as he and the team are able to achieve their goals.

Harvick wants to continue last season's strong performance, highlighted by four wins including the Bristol Night Race.

"Our goal is to not miss a beat and contend to win races and progress through the year and get better," he said. "Our goals haven’t changed. We want to come out of the box strong, compete for race wins and try to run for another championship as we get to the end of the year."

Still, the change is significant in that the move also involves Harvick's teammates — Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer and Danica Patrick. For that reason, he said it isn't like a switch of Martin Truex Jr. going from Chevrolet to Toyota last season.

"In the Truex situation, that was one car, not four," Harvick said. "It has been a massive undertaking for the company to not only turn the whole company over from a manufacturer standpoint, but to bring in 70 or 80 new people and start your own chassis shop. We have done some of these things but never to this magnitude. Not because we didn’t know how to do those things before, but just we didn’t want to waste the time because we didn’t have to."

Harvick added a lot of planning has been put into place, but there has to be realistic expectations for the season. It will require teamwork among the four drivers. While NASCAR is a different sport with the drivers racing each other, Harvick still sees it's as the same as other sports where teammates have conflict.

“When I look at other sports, occasionally you will see them pushing and shoving and punching each other on the bench or after the game," he said. "Those emotions are the same for us. Sometimes those run high and things happen and you have to work through them and not take them personal.

"There are a lot of times I will walk around the garage and someone will tell me I was a jerk yesterday. And I am like, ‘Really, what did I do?’ You get in that competitive frame of mind and can’t take that personally. For us, we can work through things and figure them out. It is not going to be different than any other sport.”