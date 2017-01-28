Buescher switching from Ford to Chevy this season

And everyone involved is OK with that.

While car makers invested in NASCAR still believe in the philosophy of win on Sunday and sell on Monday, they've signed off for a unique situation with Buescher.

The 24-year-old Texan remains under contract with noted Ford owner Jack Roush, but he will compete this season in the No. 37 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing.

Last year, Buescher was farmed out to Front Row Motorsports, which also races Fords. But this season, JTG provided a better opportunity for Buescher and it worked out better for both the Front Row and Roush organizations. As for Buescher, the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, the situation presents some challenges.

“We’re still under contract with Roush but for this year coming over to JTG we’re full-tilt ahead," Buescher said. "It has been a transition coming over to a new team for the second year in a row trying to get to know everybody. We have a new crew chief, a new manufacturer with Chevrolet, and I’m just really focused on getting through this year. We haven’t looked anywhere past that.”

Buescher, who won a weather-shortened race at Pocono last July, feels optimistic working with new teammate A.J. Allmendinger, whose No. 47 Chevrolet showed good speed the second half of last season.

It's also presents a more comfortable situation for Buescher than with most drivers. He and Allmendinger were already friends and spent the offseason going to a few events where they got to know each other even better.

Plus, Allmendinger runs well on some of the tracks where he has struggled. There are other tracks like Bristol where Buescher believes both drivers can complement each other.

"We know that AJ is probably the best road racer in the garage," Buescher said. That second half of last season that whole JTG group did well at all the racetracks they went to. He’s very good at Martinsville, very good at Richmond and a lot of these other racetracks that I haven’t been very good at. He’s also been very good at Bristol, which I feel was probably our best track last year. There are a lot of good things that I think are going to work to help us work together."

There is also a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, which makes Austin Dilllon, Ryan Newman and Paul Menard teammates in another sense.

It's a mixture of ideas in the shop with some of the guys from Roush coming with Buescher over to the JTG shop, and others hired for the new team. Buescher, one of the few drivers who still works on the race cars, likes the crew he sees in the shop.

"I’ve really liked everybody that has come on board," he said. "They are all working together really well. I feel like we have a really good group behind us and I think it will turn out to be a great season.”