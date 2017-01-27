Patrick has ambitious goals

But she feels changes within the Stewart-Haas Racing team including a switch from Chevrolet to Ford will go a long way in her goal to finish top 15 or even top 10 in points.

"The goal is to do better all the time and hopefully some of the things that have changed within in our team, the big one being the changeover to Ford, will open up some opportunities and possibilities and just some pure potential for the team and we can improve," she said recently at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour. "I’m optimistic and hopefully it will be something that makes a difference. A few years back we were really strong. By the end of the year I was up in the top 15 and getting into the top 10, so hopefully we can get back to that and work from there.”

Patrick, driver of the No. 10 Ford, has six top-10 finishes in 154 Cup Series starts. But she didn't crack the top 10 last season with a best finish of 11th in the second race at Charlotte

"I didn’t feel like we really ended up where we wanted to be last year," she said. "We felt like we would be better, so I asked the question, ‘What are we going to do different because if we’re going to do the same thing, we can only expect the same results. So what can we change that’s going to change that?’

"I say all the time that if you want something you’ve never had before, you’re gonna have to do something you’ve never done. So what is that? What can we do different? There are some answers and there are some that you don’t have answers for because if you knew the exact answer to be better, you would have done it already.”

Patrick, 34, has already made history in her racing career as the only female driver to win an IndyCar race, and the only woman to win a pole for the Daytona 500.

She also has developed a clothing line, exercise and nutritional program. But she got testy with a reporter's question about her teammates winning races, while her team has often lagged behind.

“It’s a great thing when your teammates are fast because you know that there is potential, it’s just figuring out how you get there," she said. "That’s the question that needs an answer and figuring it out is the challenge. NASCAR is very hard and there’s definitely a great amount of experience around me. There are some substitutes for that, but not commonly. So the more experience I get, the better I’ll be at being prepared to do well, but beyond that then I have resources, which is always a positive.”