Busch doesn't think loss of Edwards will slow down JGR

While Busch sees some challenges with rookie Daniel Suarez replacing Edwards in the No. 19 Toyota, he doesn't believe it will do anything to slow down his No. 18 Toyota.,

"I think it will hurt the overall team a little bit, but I don't think it will hurt the 18 car, the 11 car or the 20 car," Busch said recently at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour. "The JGR cars were up front every week, while Hendrick Motorsports had a guy struggle most of the time. Our average finish as a team might go down for Suarez, but it's going to be a learning experience for him. For us other three, I would think our average finish would stay the same if you cut out the 19 car."

Busch has certainly had a good average since missing the first 11 races of the 2015 season with a broken leg.

He won five races and the aforementioned championship in 2015 and, last season, he won four more races last season when he ended third in the points. Some of his toughest competition has come from within the Gibbs camp.

It creates some tense moments at times like Richmond last May when Edwards bumped Busch out of the way for the win.

"We try to produce results as teammates for Joe Gibbs, and when you're out on the track, you're out there as teammates collectively," he said. "But in all honesty, you're out there competing as everybody being separate. You look what happened at Richmond."

He joked, "Maybe Carl retired because he didn't want to go through me paying him back. But those are the sorts of things you have to not look forward to being teammates with someone. You would think you would race someone differently, and yet those sorts of things can happen."

Busch, 31, made it clear he did like Edwards as a teammate. But Edwards is a private person away from the track and Busch didn't see the announcement coming.

"It was a shock to us as a team at Joe Gibbs Racing and a shock to me," he said. "I know Carl ran really strong at the end of the year and had the car to beat at Homestead. But due to circumstances at the end of the race, got eliminated. He had the shot to win the championship and then decided he didn't want to do it anymore. But it's own decision to make and you have to give it to a guy when he says he's done."

Busch, a 38-time winner on the Cup Series, seems far from done. Last weekend, Busch and his older brother, Kurt, got outside of their NASCAR cars to compete in the Race of Champions against drivers from IndyCar, Formula One and rally cars

Juan Pablo Montoya, a winner in Formula One, NASCAR and IndyCar, won the individual tournament where Busch advanced to the semifinals. In the Nations Cup, the Busch brothers reached the finals for Team USA NASCAR which was edged by a German team led by former F1 champion Sebastien Vettel.

As much as the racing, the Busch brothers enjoyed the camaraderie shared with other motorsports champions.

"You spend time with those guys in a locker room-type setting, and have the friendly type relationships, but when they get on the track, they want to cut your throat," Busch said. "It was fun because you got into all these different vehicles at different times with different fans in the car with you.

While Busch made a good account of himself overall, older brother Kurt was laughing about Kyle backing into another race car. Kyle explained what happened.

"I was messing around with the shift lever as I was waiting around for Vettel right before the final of the Nations Cup," he said. "But there was a lever right underneath the top of the shifter that if you push forward on that and the shifter, it puts you in reverse. I forgot about that shift lever, and when I left out the clutch, it went backwards and I got a shot. At least, I didn't run over someone like Scott Speed did."