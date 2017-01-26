Elliott not feeling the extra pressure

But the 21-year old driver doesn't feel an extra burden. He is only concerned about getting his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in victory lane at this point in his career.

"I really don't feel any extra pressure from that standpoint," Elliott said at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour. "I want to be me and try to keep things as straightforward as I can. I certainly appreciate the support we've had. It was incredible to see some of that last year. We went to Darlington last year and saw a bunch of new 24 gear which goes a long way. I appreciate the support, but you want people to support you for who you are and no other reason."

That is hard to do with his father NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who was a 16-time most popular driver award winner, and Chase the replacement driver for Jeff Gordon in the No. 24 Chevrolet.

Don't get Elliott wrong.

He emphasized he does appreciate the fans of Gordon and his father. He enjoys seeing the 24 merchandise whether it's the multi-colored from the Gordon days or the NAPA blue on his race car.

“As the year went on, you did see a little more of the newer 24 stuff, which I thought was cool," Elliott said. "But I’m perfectly cool with seeing Jeff Gordon gear too. Jeff’s been good to me and has a great fan base who still enjoy going to the races. New or old 24 gear, I’m happy with it.”

Elliott won two poles, had two runner-up and 10 top-five finishes his rookie season. He captured the Rookie of the Year crown, and hopes to continue on an upward swing. Elliott, who became the youngest driver in history to win a NASCAR national series title with his 2014 Xfinity Series crown, is hoping to avoid the dreaded sophomore jinx.

“You hope you can continue forward and not look at it as Year Two or look at it from that perspective," he said. "You have to see the challenges as they come. One thing I’m excited about, which I haven’t had in the last few years, is having the same crew chief two years in a row. I haven’t had that. I really enjoyed working with Alan (Gustafson) last year. I think he’s one of the best.”

As far as young drivers, Elliott is seen as one of the best. He also understands how the sport needs to appeal to the fans his age. But Elliott points out it has to be interesting for fans of any age. It was why he's a fan of changes NASCAR announced for the race formats earlier this week.

"The way I see it is if I go to watch something, I watch it because I find it entertaining," he said. "It doesn’t matter what audience you’re going for. If the racing is more entertaining, then it’s going to attract more people. I certainly think this format has the ability to do that."