Bayne hopes downsizing helps teams

Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 Roush Ford, hopes the downsizing from three to two this offseason will help make communication among the remaining two teams much better.

“I’m really looking forward to this change at Roush Fenway Racing, but, Greg Biffle has been a great teammate for myself and for Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) and for the Roush Fenway organization," the Knoxville driver said at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour. "But moving into 2017, I think what it’s gonna do for our race team is just make us more nimble and able to react faster. NASCAR is changing every weekend, every day. If you’re not making changes on your race cars, you’re not keeping up with the competition. It’s very easy in the off-season to implement all of your changes, but as the season goes on and the larger you are, the harder it is to get all of those changes into your race car quickly."

Bayne, who burst onto the scene with his upset win in the 2011 Daytona 500, likes working with Stenhouse, whom he has been good friends with for the last seven years.

While they were involved in a promotion with Ford which pitted Ricky vs. Trevor, the drivers feel they have to work together to be successful.

"Ricky and I have realized being teammates at the Cup level that it’s not Ricky versus Trevor anymore, it’s Roush Fenway Racing versus everybody else," Bayne said. "We’ve come alongside each other as teammates and are really gonna push each other this season. I feel like we started doing that last season and we saw some result from it, but we’re gonna learn from each other, and we’re gonna push our team. That’s our role as drivers is to get in there and motivate our guys and to finish this season as strong as we start."

In less than a month, Bayne will return to the site of his greatest triumph at Daytona. But since that win, it's been a place which Bayne has often struggled. He finally turned the corner last July with a third-place finish in the Coke Zero 400.

“Daytona is always that bittersweet, double-edged sword," Bayne said. "You can win the race, or you can wreck out on lap one after a rain delay. I’ve done both of those, but we do know that Daytona is a great opportunity for us to go and win a race."

Bayne pointed out he showed up at Daytona last season with a new crew chief. Now working with veteran pit boss Jimmy Fenning, there is hope of a second 500 victory.

"I believe in is the program that Jimmy Fennig has kind of built in our superspeedway cars, that process of him being there and overseeing every car that goes to the race track at superspeedways has shown to have performance," Bayne said. "Greg Biffle was on a pole last year, and Ricky Stenhouse had performance in his race cars. They showed up on the race track fast. We finished third at Daytona and ran well at Talladega, and I think performance does matter at those races. You’ve got to have some speed in your car, but what it ultimately comes down to is making the right decisions throughout the race to put yourself in the best opportunity and I hope to do that."