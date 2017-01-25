Earnhardt wants to make his own choice

After missing the second half of last season with concussion-related symptoms, the two-time Daytona 500 winner understands what a privilege it is to drive the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

“You take your job for granted when you do it every week,” Earnhardt said Wednesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour. “As a society, we get better and better at complaining. Drivers are no different. I got a chance to watch the drivers at Dover and it was an eye-opening, nearly out-of-body experience. I got to see the sport from a different point of view. I’m happy to be able to come back here and to be able to compete.”

Compete is a key word and the 26-time NASCAR Monster Cup Series winner hopes he can run up front when the cars hits the high banks. Earnhardt was on pace for a solid season a year ago with five top-five and six top-10 finishes over the first 18 races. But, the technology moves so fast in the Cup Series and it can be a challenge to keep up with it. Even when he wasn’t in the car, Earnhardt still communicated with his crew every day through a phone app.

“You hope you can jump right back in and not miss a beat,” he said. “But this is a top series and any time away you are getting behind. I’m really anxious as to where we are. What if any learning curve is there? We’ll figure all of that out.”

First and foremost, Earnhardt is glad to be back behind the wheel. He wants to be the one to make the decision of when to get out of the car and for it not to be in a doctor’s hands.

“People have asked me since I turned 40 when I was going to retire,” said Earnhardt, now 42. “All I want to do is to make that choice myself. I don’t know when I will want to stop racing, but I want to be able to make that choice. All that showed me how I have going and how fun this really is. It’s an incredible sport and driving the car is fun. Doing the photo shoots, talking to the media is fun. You can make it no fun if you want to, and the grind can get so long when you do it year after year.”

Part of the grind is the offseason when drivers stay busy with sponsor appearances and other responsibilities. Still at this point, the 14-time NMPA Most Popular Driver award winner is anxious to be in the car after seeing Jeff Gordon and Alex Bowman substitute for him last season.

“That was difficult to watch someone else in your place,” he said. “I was envious of Jeff and Alex working with my guys. At the same time, I was happy for Alex and glad Jeff was available. This is an incredible position to be in. I can see where someone gets a little burnt out, but I’m certainly not feeling that way now.”