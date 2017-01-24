Johnson sees positive reactions from fans

The driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was surprised by the overwhelmingly positive reaction after he won a record-tying seventh NASCAR championship last November at Homestead.

Johnson, 41, knows from talking to others like Darrell Waltrip, Rusty Wallace and Jeff Gordon that the fans often learn to appreciate drivers after they've put in the hard miles to be successful.

"It seems like I have enough gray in my beard now," Johnson joked Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour. "But the roar when I won the championship was bigger than I expected."

Johnson has easily been the most successful driver of the Chase era, and his championships have come through a number of tweaks to the rules. Asked about the newest changes NASCAR has announced, Johnson believes it puts even more emphasis on running up front. And the talk is it's a step to slow down his 48 team is nonsense.

"My takeaway is it's about winning, Johnson said. "There is no changing of the rules for the 48 team. The sport is much bigger than one driver, one team. It changes the mindset of there is 400-500 miles to get up front. There is now more to lose in qualifying, pit stops. It requires everyone to perform at a higher level."

No one has performed at a higher level than Johnson over the past 15 years. An 80-time winner in the Monster Cup Series, Johnson surpassed fellow seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt for seventh place on NASCAR's all-time win list last season.

Well established in his career, Johnson and his family have moved to Aspen, Colorado, during the offseason to enjoy life in the mountains. Once the season begins, the family moves back to Charlotte, N.C., so the driver can be close to his work.

That work is no longer trying to prove himself as a winner of a champion, but is more relaxed in one sense.

"I guess there's less pressure on me," Johnson said. "When we won the five (championships) in a row (from 2006-10) and lost the sixth, there was a weight taken off. I didn't really feel the pressure with the sixth and seventh titles. Absolutely, I'm still here to win races and championships, but I feel more pressure these days from working with the drivers' council and being a team leader."