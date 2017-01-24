Edwards news was a surprise to other drivers

Two weeks ago, Carl Edwards announced that he would be getting out of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for the 2017 season. Edwards is just 37 years old and coming off a season when he was one of four drivers competing for the championship in the final race of the season at Homestead.

His fellow Cup Series drivers weighed in on the unexpected announcement on Tuesday during the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour.

Matt Kenseth, a teammate to Edwards at Gibbs and before that with Roush-Fenway Racing, responded with sarcasm when first asked about the news.

"Carl's not racing this year? Are you serious?" Kenseth joked.

He then followed up with the details of how the Gibbs drivers first heard about it.

"I knew it was bad news when it was the first time we ever had a conference call between drivers and crew chiefs on Sunday night when the football games were over," Kenseth said. "I was very surprised, but the more I think about it, probably not. After I think about it a while, it doesn't totally surprise me."

Edwards listed spending more time with family, wanting to do other things outside of racing and his long-term health as reasons for the announcement. Kenseth felt it was typical of Edwards to be one to lead the pack instead of being a follower.

"When I think about his personality, Carl has always been his own guy," Kenseth said. "If he decided that's what he needed to do at the time, it doesn't shock me."

For many of those who weren't teammates, they were totally caught off-guard. That includes Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

"I didn't see it coming," Truex said. "I always thought Carl would be like Mark Martin and drive until he was 50. It definitely changes the dynamic, taking away one veteran guy who has had a lot of success and brought a lot to the group."

Jamie McMurray, driver of the No. 1 Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, added, "I was taken aback by Carl's decision. Honestly, I hope more comes from that story. I really don't know Carl well enough to call him. My gut tells me we will probably hear more later on."

Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, understood how Edwards might have viewed the NASCAR season as a weekly grind. It is the longest season in professional sports lasting from February to November, a full 40 weeks when you throw in the Daytona Shootout and the All-Star race. Even the offseason is packed with sponsor obligations not seen in other sports.

"You want to keep growing and do other things in your life, like raise kids and experience new things. You can't do it," Keselowski said Sunday at the NMPA convention. "Although you have this privilege of great things on the track and sometimes off the track where you make this proficient living, there are a lot of things you can't do. Over time, that wears on you and I completely understand it."

Jimmie Johnson, another good friend of Edwards, supports his decision to get of the car. Asked about a driver thinking too much about getting hurt in a race car, the seven-time NASCAR champion was direct in his response.

"The day you're thinking about it is the day you need to step down," Johnson said. "I haven't thought about it, but that might change some day. Obviously, my top priority is my family."