Martin named to NMPA Hall of Fame

With a driving career that lasted over three decades, he raced with many of NASCAR's all-time greats. He rubbed fenders with the likes of Richard Petty and David Pearson, raced through the eras of Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt to the eras of Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

"I feel so blessed to have such a long career and at the right time," Martin said Sunday night before his induction into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame. "This thing turned out good although I often stumbled my way through it."

Called by many the greatest driver never to win a NASCAR championship, Martin was honored for the second time in three days. The five-time Cup Series runner-up was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night.

He had 40 wins and 453 top-10 finishes in 882 Cup Series starts and retired as the winningest driver in the Busch Series with 49 victories. Martin said much of the early NASCAR success came from a racing background where he knew about part on the car. It also led Martin to vouch for a current Cup Series star.

"We knew our race cars — Rusty Wallace, Alan Kulwicki, Bill Elliott and myself," Martin said. "That's how I knew Matt Kenseth was the real deal. I saw where he won race after race after race in Wisconsin with different cars. When I met him, I liked his personality and told Jack Roush, you have to sign him, he's the man."

But for many fans, Martin was the man, whether he was driving the No. 6 Ford for Roush Racing, the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports or for any of other teams he competed for. He was also the first driver to race in the No. 4 car for Morgan-McClure Motorsports.

During his pre-induction press conference, Martin even addressed his most embarrassing moment in 1994 when he lost a Busch Series race at Bristol. With the race ending under caution, Martin pulled into the pits one lap early, handing the victory to David Green. He admitted the focus wasn't with him thinking about the next day's Cup Series race.

It was one of the rare times when Martin's focus came into question.

He advanced from the dirt tracks of Arkansas to the asphalt tracks of the Midwest to the top levels of NASCAR.

After a brief stint that saw some success including poles at Martinsville and Nashville, but more failure, Martin regrouped and went back to the short tracks.

A four-time champion of the American Speed Association, Martin returned to the NASCAR Cup Series with car owner Jack Roush, who had made his reputation in drag racing.

"We went through hell building that organization brick-by-brick without technical alliances and team affiliations," Martin said. "He built his own engines and he had never built NASCAR engines. We got the chassis from Banjo (Matthews) and built the cars in Liberty (N.C., where shop was located). It wasn't easy at all. We didn't always see eye-to-eye. But I never questioned his will to win or his determination."

As great as his NASCAR career was, Martin's greatest success came in the International Race of Champions. He was the only five-time champion of the IROC Series which pitted champions of different racing series in equally prepared cars. Martin also holds the record with 13 wins in the series.

"It was an incredible series and the most fun I had in my career," he said. "It was the best of the best in supposedly equal cars. It's the source of my greatest pride. Five times we won the series championship and four times we were second, and I only ran it 13 times. It was unbelievable."