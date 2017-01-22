Keselowski understands pressures of weekly grind

However, the eight-year Monster Cup Series veteran understands the pressures with the weekly grind of being a top-flight driver in NASCAR.

"What ends up happening is you stop growing," Keselowski said Sunday at the National Motorsports Press Association convention. "As a competitor, it's frustrating. You want to keep growing and doing other things in your life, like raise kids and experience new things. You can't do it.

"Although you have all this privilege of great things on the race track and sometimes off the race track where you make a proficient living, there are a lot of things you can't do. Over time, that wears on you and I completely understand it."

Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR champion, said he hasn't talked to Edwards since the announcement. He does serve on a driver's council who would like to see qualifying and races held closer together and earlier starts for races where team members are getting home at a decent hour instead of 2 of 3 o'clock in the morning.

"It's so important to everyone's quality of life in this sport," Keselowski said. "We have enough free time to be happy, but just that much. Everybody is different, but Christmas is a good time. You try to combine work and play. We all do that."

At work on the track, Keselowski won four races and posted 22 top-10 finishes in the No. 2 Team Penske Racing Ford last season. He finished 12th in series points after being eliminated in the second round of the Chase.

There is also the challenge of trying to shut down when the race is over.

"It's very difficult," he said. "I think that (fiancee) Paige (White) deals with it more than I do. She's always telling me that we're not in a race today."

But racing has always been a part of his life.

His father, Bob, and uncle, Ron, both raced in NASCAR and on the Midwest circuits.

Neither had the success at the major level like Brad, who has 21 career wins and 12 poles overall in the Cup Series. In addition to a driver, he's been a successful owner in the NASCAR Truck Series. He was on hand Sunday to introduce Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe as drivers for the teams he owns.

But the sheer competitiveness of the Cup Series over 40 weeks a year makes the NASCAR schedule one the toughest in all of sports.

"It's tough. Trying to keep the drive to go out and win races, it's difficult to do," Keselowski said. "For me, it's looking at my past and where I've come from. I don't want to go back and be a poor racer. I'm always incentivized in that way. I've kind of beat this drum, but I really want to win a second championship. It's important to me to kind of validate the first championship. That's the biggest carrot for me right now."

He has also thought about what if he had to get out of the driver's seat. While he hopes that is a ways off, the 32-year-old feels proud of his accomplishments and the opportunity to further the career of younger drivers.

"I'm hopeful that I have a long runway in this sport," he said. "But if I don't, that's OK too. I will be able to watch these guys and know I was a part of it."