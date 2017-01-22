Potter to be honored at Daytona

Potter, who died in 1981 at age 58, was named the recipient of the Red Vogt Mechanical and Engineering Award. It is named for Vogt, the man who actually came up with the name of the National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing.

Potter, the father of NASCAR drivers Mike and Gary Potter, was originally from the Limestone Cove area of Unicoi County. The longtime resident of Johnson City served as a car owner in both on the NASCAR circuit and at the old Sportsman Speedway dirt track.

As a NASCAR Cup Series owner, he fielded cars for Johnson City drivers Brownie King, Paul Lewis and Sergeant George Green.

Green twice qualified on the outside pole and posted a pair of top-five finishes in Potter's cars. King also had a pair of top-five finishes for Potter. Driving a white 1958 Chevrolet convertible with an orange number 32, King finished 33rd in the first Daytona 500 in 1959.

Lewis was the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet for Potter at the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Lewis qualified 18th and finished 11th at that event.

Potter also served as a car owner for other local drivers like Layman Utsman and Bill Morton. National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame driver Buddy Baker drove seven races for Potter in 1960.

At the Sportsman Speedway dirt track, he was noted for giving another Johnson City driver, Brad Teague, his start in racing. Potter was obviously a major influence on his sons, who raced at the Cup and Xfinity Series levels.

Mike Potter made 60 starts at the Monster Cup level, and he also made a memorable charge in a 1989 ARCA Series race at Atlanta where he qualified 40th and finished fifth. Mike Potter remains active in the sport and even raced in a vintage car series as late as last year.

Gary Potter raced in the old Late Model Sportsman Series and made five starts once it became the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He also served as a crew member at Hendrick Motorsports for 1995 NASCAR champion Terry Labonte.

Johnny Allen, who served as a relief driver for race winner Jack Smith at the first Bristol Cup Series race, will be honored with the Fireball Roberts Hard Charger Award. He will be presented for the award by 1960 NASCAR champion Rex White.

Others honored include: Tiger Tom Pistone for his lifelong dedication to the sport, and former NASCAR Truck Series champion Mike Skinner with the Alan Kulwicki Award named for the 1993 NASCAR champion who was killed in a plane crash just miles from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Neil "Soapy" Castles, a NASCAR driver who also served as a stunt driver in Hollywood for the Andy Griffith Show, was named the winner of the Tim Flock Driver's Achievement Award. Flock, a two-time NASCAR champion, had 39 wins in 187 starts which is still the record for highest winning percentage for any Cup Series driver.

The awards season also included Friday's NASCAR Hall of Fame inductions and the NMPA Hall of Fame induction of Mark Martin.

Jimmie Johnson, who won a record-tying seventh NASCAR championship in 2016, won the Richard Petty NMPA Driver of the Year award for a record seventh time. The late Johnson, who won five races last season, received 62 percent of the vote. Others who received votes include Carl Edwards, Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart and Martin Truex Jr.

Al Pearce, the veteran motorsports journalist for Autoweek magazine, was the recipient of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award.

Pearce gained signatures of all 20 living Formula One world champions as well as those of Phil Hill and Sir Jack Brabham on a helmet which was auctioned off. It raised over $13,000 which was distributed to charities by Kyle Petty, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.