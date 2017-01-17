Kingsport Speedway releases 2017 schedule

The Food City 175 will kick off the season at the 3/8-mile concrete oval on Saturday, March 18. The track will have another Saturday afternoon program on March 25 before moving to the traditional Friday night time slot on March 31.

With the NASCAR All-American Series where Kingsport driver Ronnie McCarty is the two-time defending track champion in the featured Late Model Stock division. Bluff City's Wayne Hale and Johnson City's Zeke Shell are again considered a pair of top contenders.

In addition to the NASCAR Weekly Series which runs to Sept. 1, the track also has two special events with the Southeast Super Trucks Series.

Other special attractions include the Racers Reunion night where many of the local racing legends will be in attendance and the Fourth of July fireworks display.

— — —

Nate Monteith, a former Kingsport track champion, is racing a different kind of car this season.

The owner of Lightning Auto Sales on the Bristol Highway has been busy this winter getting a NASCAR Modified car ready to race at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston Salem, N.C.

Monteith also plans to run other selected events including the Bush's Beans 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

— — —

The hot topic surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series remains the announcement that Carl Edwards will step away from the sport in 2017.

One has to take Edwards' comments from last week's press conference at face value.

He had informed one of the No. 19 Toyota team's major sponsors weeks ago that he wanted to spend more time with family.

In last week's press conference, Edwards also talked about the long-term health concerns. Those came to light last year with the concussion issues of Dale Earnhardt Jr., although it isn't a new problem.

Other racers who have suffered the long-term affects of head trauma include NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Fred Lorenzen and former Busch Seires champion Sam Ard.

Fans may have forgotten, but Edwards took a massive hit in the season-ending race at Homestead.

The same as Earnhardt last season, Edwards ultimately had to make the decision he felt was best for himself and his family.

— — —

It's a busy time for NASCAR drivers with the start of the season just weeks away.

Several have run other forms of racing highlighted by Truck Series driver Christopher Bell winning the Chili Bowl Nationals on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. Other NASCAR drivers who participated in the event included Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Larson and Justin Allgaier, who flipped his race car.

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon is getting ready to race in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. The Busch brothers are competing in the Race of Champions this weekend in Miami where they will face some of the world's top drivers including Formula One stars Sebastian Vettel and Jensen Button and the defending Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi.

On the international scene, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Gdovic recently competed in the 24 Hours of Dubai.

Driving cars as diverse as a Lamborghini sports car and a Volkswagen Golf, he ended with five podium finishes in six races. Gdovic, who finished 18th and 21st in Xfinity Series races at Bristol last season, ranked fourth in the overall driver standings against a field of top international competition.

— — —

Martin Truex Jr. has been rewarded on a couple of fronts recently.

The Eastern Motorsports Press Association recognized Truex as their driver of the year for this past season.

For the future, it looks good for Truex and the No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota team. In this time when sponsorship is still hard to come by, the team signed a long term agreement with Auto Owners Insurance.

It was also a big offseason for one of NASCAR's oldest team.

The Wood Brothers, with driver Ryan Blaney in the No. 21 Ford, moved their Charlotte-area operations from Harrisburg, N.C., to a new shop in Mooresville, N.C.