Earnhardt scheduled to race in Food City 300

Earnhardt, the co-owner of the team, is scheduled to drive the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol and Richomnd on Sept. 8.

Kasey Kahne, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, will drive the car at Daytona for the season-opening race on Feb. 25 and at Talladega on May 6.

Earnhardt, 41, missed the second half of the Cup Series last season with concussion-related issues. He is scheduled to return to the driver’s seat for the season-opening Daytona 500.

Earnhardt is a two-time champion of the Xfinity Series and has 24 wins in the series overall.

He competed in two Xfinity races last season with a fifth-place finish at Texas and a victory at the May race in Richmond.

He has 11 career starts in the Xfinity Series at Bristol with seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes. The totals include a victory in the then Food City 250 in 2004. He scored his only Cup Series win at Bristol the following night. With that, he became the first driver to sweep Cup and Xfinity races at Bristol in the same weekend.

Earnhardt last raced at Bristol in the Xfinity Series in the spring 2012 race where he finished fifth.